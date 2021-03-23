Log in
Questions & Answers on the Insurance Distribution Directive

03/23/2021 | 10:35am EDT
In accordance with Article 16b of the EIOPA Regulation, the European Commission has provided answers to a series of Questions & Answers regarding the legal interpretation of provisions of the Insurance Distribution Directive (Directive (EU) 2016/97) and its implementing measures.

The Questions & Answers concerned are:

  • Appropriateness Assessment: Number 2264
  • Product Oversight & Governance requirements: Number 2265
  • Significant adaptation of an existing product: Number 2266
  • Product testing and product review for existing products: Number 2267
  • Manufacturer's responsibility for adequate Product Oversight & Governance: Number 2268
  • Organisational requirements: Number 2269
  • Application of the IDD in case of providing advice regarding existing contracts: Number 2270
  • Application of the IDD to captive insurance undertakings: Number 1760

Find more about particular topics covered by these Questions & Answers

Disclaimer

EIOPA - European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 14:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
