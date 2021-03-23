Questions & Answers on the Insurance Distribution Directive

In accordance with Article 16b of the EIOPA Regulation, the European Commission has provided answers to a series of Questions & Answers regarding the legal interpretation of provisions of the Insurance Distribution Directive (Directive (EU) 2016/97) and its implementing measures.



The Questions & Answers concerned are:

Appropriateness Assessment: Number 2264

Product Oversight & Governance requirements: Number 2265

Significant adaptation of an existing product: Number 2266

Product testing and product review for existing products: Number 2267

Manufacturer's responsibility for adequate Product Oversight & Governance: Number 2268

Organisational requirements: Number 2269

Application of the IDD in case of providing advice regarding existing contracts: Number 2270

Application of the IDD to captive insurance undertakings: Number 1760

Find more about particular topics covered by these Questions & Answers