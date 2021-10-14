Reporting release 14 October 2021 - 28/2021
Questions and answers on the Reporting System Reform | EBA EIOPA ESMA National reporting (Virati)
FIN-FSA has gathered the most common questions and answers regarding the Reporting System Reform. The information is published on the website under Reporting System Reform, and the list is updated as new questions arise.
Questions related to the reform of the Reporting System: NewReportingSystem(a)fiva.fi
