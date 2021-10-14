Log in
Questions and answers on the Reporting System Reform | EBA EIOPA ESMA National reporting (Virati)

10/14/2021 | 03:32am EDT
Reporting release 14 October 2021 - 28/2021 Questions and answers on the Reporting System Reform | EBA EIOPA ESMA National reporting (Virati)

FIN-FSA has gathered the most common questions and answers regarding the Reporting System Reform. The information is published on the website under Reporting System Reform, and the list is updated as new questions arise.

Link to questions and answers

More information on the Reporting System Reform on FIN-FSA's website.

For further information, please contact

  • Questions related to the reform of the Reporting System: NewReportingSystem(a)fiva.fi
Keywords ReportingEBAEIOPAESMAnational reporting (virati) Share this content

Disclaimer

FIN-FSA - Financial Supervision Authority published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
