Quetzal Capital Plc - Holding(s) in Company

02/02/2022 | 02:01am EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMVSDN09

Issuer Name

QUETZAL CAPITAL PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK


2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Monecor (London) Ltd Trading as ETX Capital

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

GB


4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

31-Jan-2022


6. Date on which Issuer notified

01-Feb-2022


7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 12.328000 0.730000 13.058000 22353324
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 12.946000 0.000000 12.946000


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BMVSDN09 21103324 12.328000
Sub Total 8.A 21103324 12.328000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD 30/11/2023 Cash 1250000 0.730000
Sub Total 8.B2 1250000 0.730000%


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold


10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held


11. Additional Information


12. Date of Completion


13. Place Of Completion

London


