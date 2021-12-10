Log in
Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production and Use-Based Index for the Month of October, 2021 (BASE 2011-12=100)

12/10/2021 | 07:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation
Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production and Use-Based Index for the Month of October, 2021 (BASE 2011-12=100)
Posted On: 10 DEC 2021 5:30PM by PIB Delhi

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.

2. For the month of October 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 133.7. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of October 2021 stand at 109.7, 134.7 and 167.3 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

3. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 128.5 for Primary Goods, 90.3 for Capital Goods, 143.7 for Intermediate Goods and 151.8 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of October 2021. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 125.6 and 149.5 respectively for the month October 2021.

4. Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of October 2021 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

5. Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of October 2021, the indices for September 2021 have undergone the first revision and those for July 2021 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for October 2021, the first revision for September 2021 and the final revision for July 2021 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 87 percent, 92 percent and 94 percent respectively.

6. Release of the Index for November 2021 will be on Wednesday, 12th January 2022.

Note: -

  1. This Press release information is also available at the Website of the Ministry - http://www.mospi.gov.in
  2. Press release in Hindi follows and shall be available at: https://www.mospi.gov.in/hi/web/mospi/home

STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION - SECTORAL

(Base : 2011-12=100)

Month

Mining

Manufacturing

Electricity

General

(14.372472)

(77.63321)

(7.994318)

(100)

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

Apr

78.8

107.6

42.1

124.6

125.6

174.0

54.0

126.1

May

87.6

108.3

84.4

111.5

150.6

161.9

90.2

115.1

Jun

85.7

105.5

107.1

121.2

156.2

169.1

107.9

122.8

Jul

87.5

104.6

118.5

131.0

166.3

184.7

117.9

131.5

Aug

84.0

103.8

118.7

130.5

162.7

188.7

117.2

131.3

Sep

87.6

95.1

126.5

130.3

166.4

167.9

124.1

128.2

Oct*

98.5

109.7

132.0

134.7

162.2

167.3

129.6

133.7

Nov

106.6

128.5

144.8

126.7

Dec

117.3

139.0

158.0

137.4

Jan

121.3

136.6

164.2

136.6

Feb

117.9

129.7

153.9

129.9

Mar

139.0

143.3

180.0

145.6

Average

Apr-Oct

87.1

104.9

104.2

126.3

155.7

173.4

105.8

127.0

Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#

Oct*

-1.0

11.4

4.5

2.0

11.2

3.1

4.5

3.2

Apr-Oct

-13.2

20.4

-19.4

21.2

-5.6

11.4

-17.3

20.0

* Figures for October 2021 are Quick Estimates.

Note: Indices for the months of Jul'21 and Sep'21 incorporate updated production data.

#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

STATEMENT II: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION - (2-DIGIT LEVEL)

(Base: 2011-12=100)

Industry

code

Description

Weight

Index

Cumulative Index

Percentage growth #

Oct'20

Oct'21*

Apr-Oct*

Oct'21*

Apr-Oct*

2020-21

2021-22

2021-22

10

Manufacture of food products

5.3025

113.9

120.0

105.4

116.4

5.4

10.4

11

Manufacture of beverages

1.0354

82.7

87.8

67.0

82.7

6.2

23.4

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

0.7985

86.5

94.1

70.5

81.7

8.8

15.9

13

Manufacture of textiles

3.2913

110.7

122.2

74.4

115.8

10.4

55.6

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

1.3225

119.9

122.6

92.3

107.8

2.3

16.8

15

Manufacture of leather and related products

0.5021

116.4

104.7

87.2

99.8

-10.1

14.4

16

Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials

0.1930

111.8

110.4

73.6

101.1

-1.3

37.4

17

Manufacture of paper and paper products

0.8724

71.7

86.3

62.4

81.9

20.4

31.3

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

0.6798

69.0

72.8

59.6

67.9

5.5

13.9

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

11.7749

109.3

123.8

101.5

115.0

13.3

13.3

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

7.8730

128.0

124.4

108.7

120.5

-2.8

10.9

21

Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products

4.9810

239.6

235.3

215.1

226.1

-1.8

5.1

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastics products

2.4222

111.5

103.7

87.0

104.5

-7.0

20.1

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

4.0853

117.1

129.2

91.6

121.7

10.3

32.9

24

Manufacture of basic metals

12.8043

170.6

177.9

131.7

169.3

4.3

28.5

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

2.6549

95.7

86.9

67.0

82.8

-9.2

23.6

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

1.5704

151.1

162.3

114.5

134.8

7.4

17.7

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

2.9983

132.4

127.9

76.4

107.2

-3.4

40.3

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

4.7653

113.2

106.0

76.3

100.5

-6.4

31.7

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

4.8573

109.9

96.1

63.3

90.1

-12.6

42.3

30

Manufacture of other transport equipment

1.7763

167.2

141.2

95.3

113.3

-15.6

18.9

31

Manufacture of furniture

0.1311

167.7

175.5

125.8

154.5

4.7

22.8

32

Other manufacturing

0.9415

83.4

114.6

49.7

91.3

37.4

83.7

05

Mining

14.3725

98.5

109.7

87.1

104.9

11.4

20.4

10-32

Manufacturing

77.6332

132.0

134.7

104.2

126.3

2.0

21.2

35

Electricity

7.9943

162.2

167.3

155.7

173.4

3.1

11.4

General Index

100.00

129.6

133.7

105.8

127.0

3.2

20.0

* Figures for October 2021 are Quick Estimates.

#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION - USE-BASED

(Base :2011-12=100)

Primary goods

Capital goods

Intermediate goods

Infrastructure/ Construction goods

Consumer durables

Consumer non-durables

Month

(34.048612)

(8.223043)

(17.221487)

(12.338363)

(12.839296)

(15.329199)

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

Apr

92.4

126.5

7.0

79.0

44.6

139.6

20.3

144.0

5.5

103.3

72.7

140.0

May

106.0

122.8

35.4

61.9

83.7

129.1

88.4

129.5

39.7

71.6

135.3

135.6

Jun

109.3

122.4

63.8

81.2

108.2

132.7

114.9

137.9

78.2

100.1

147.5

141.8

Jul

114.3

128.5

70.9

92.4

125.4

143.7

128.6

144.4

99.4

118.7

149.3

145.9

Aug

108.8

127.3

75.9

91.0

129.4

143.0

130.7

145.6

109.5

118.5

140.0

147.9

Sep

112.1

117.3

90.3

92.5

133.6

140.3

132.7

143.1

129.0

126.5

147.4

147.7

Oct*

117.9

128.5

91.3

90.3

140.7

143.7

144.1

151.8

133.8

125.6

148.7

149.5

Nov

122.2

84.3

138.4

137.3

113.0

149.1

Dec

130.1

95.8

150.3

151.0

124.9

161.1

Jan

134.4

93.2

149.7

150.1

123.9

149.8

Feb

125.0

93.3

138.0

139.9

125.0

147.6

Mar

145.0

109.2

153.9

158.9

133.0

157.2

Average

Apr-Oct

108.7

124.8

62.1

84.0

109.4

138.9

108.5

142.3

85.0

109.2

134.4

144.1

Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#

Oct*

-3.1

9.0

3.2

-1.1

3.2

2.1

10.9

5.3

18.1

-6.1

7.3

0.5

Apr-Oct

-12.6

14.8

-34.4

35.3

-19.0

27.0

-20.0

31.2

-31.5

28.5

-6.1

7.2

* Figures for October 2021 are Quick Estimates.

Note: Indices for the months of Jul'21 and Sep'21 incorporate updated production data.

#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

STATEMENT IV: MONTHLY INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION - (2-DIGIT LEVEL)

(Base: 2011-12=100)

Ind

Description

Weight

Nov'20

Dec'20

Jan'21

Feb'21

Mar'21

Apr'21

May'21

Jun'21

Jul'21

Aug'21

Sep'21

Oct'21

code

10

Manufacture of food products

5.3025

133.9

149.1

149.0

136.7

138.3

127.8

111.4

111.3

116.2

116.3

111.5

120.0

11

Manufacture of beverages

1.0354

86.3

90.1

95.4

94.7

110.7

91.5

54.8

82.0

90.2

86.3

86.3

87.8

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

0.7985

92.9

98.1

103.7

79.2

114.0

70.0

72.4

74.0

79.4

87.0

94.9

94.1

13

Manufacture of textiles

3.2913

108.9

114.9

115.3

113.5

119.6

114.6

105.3

111.3

117.8

119.7

119.6

122.2

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

1.3225

101.7

140.0

129.4

140.0

143.8

83.4

83.8

110.0

116.8

117.6

120.7

122.6

15

Manufacture of leather and related products

0.5021

105.0

121.9

124.9

121.7

123.4

101.3

67.1

94.1

114.7

107.2

109.6

104.7

16

Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials

0.1930

108.7

126.6

112.0

110.4

124.3

102.0

73.4

97.9

103.1

111.0

110.0

110.4

17

Manufacture of paper and paper products

0.8724

71.6

78.1

80.2

79.3

89.7

88.1

78.7

76.3

85.1

82.0

77.0

86.3

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

0.6798

70.5

83.0

70.0

67.6

75.8

64.7

61.9

68.7

68.4

69.1

69.8

72.8

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

11.7749

124.8

125.0

129.3

113.7

130.9

118.5

113.8

110.1

117.9

112.1

108.5

123.8

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

7.8730

120.4

131.8

131.6

119.0

127.9

118.1

109.1

116.3

128.0

124.7

123.2

124.4

21

Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products

4.9810

226.0

239.9

205.4

216.8

230.7

202.3

217.1

226.9

228.6

233.8

238.5

235.3

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastics products

2.4222

104.7

112.8

108.5

105.7

114.8

106.5

96.7

99.4

108.6

108.2

108.1

103.7

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

4.0853

112.7

122.6

127.2

124.4

140.3

128.1

110.1

119.2

126.9

122.3

115.8

129.2

24

Manufacture of basic metals

12.8043

165.4

181.7

179.8

163.6

184.7

168.5

159.8

163.5

171.1

174.0

170.4

177.9

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

2.6549

81.8

99.0

93.7

92.4

102.0

78.2

64.4

79.7

90.3

91.3

88.8

86.9

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

1.5704

115.0

138.8

155.6

166.5

206.2

119.2

95.2

125.6

138.4

139.4

163.5

162.3

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

2.9983

114.4

131.8

109.7

106.3

110.1

84.5

61.6

84.2

118.4

129.4

144.1

127.9

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

4.7653

105.4

118.5

110.0

111.8

130.5

94.4

76.3

96.3

109.1

109.0

112.6

106.0

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

4.8573

99.2

103.2

107.8

105.6

114.9

102.2

59.2

87.8

101.2

93.6

90.4

96.1

30

Manufacture of other transport equipment

1.7763

139.3

121.1

136.4

134.5

145.3

108.7

52.2

103.4

128.2

124.6

134.7

141.2

31

Manufacture of furniture

0.1311

144.7

183.9

163.4

162.4

171.3

128.0

118.5

158.0

160.9

168.2

172.6

175.5

32

Other manufacturing

0.9415

65.5

76.7

85.0

86.2

93.5

94.9

67.2

75.7

84.7

95.3

106.4

114.6

5

Mining

14.3725

106.6

117.3

121.3

117.9

139.0

107.6

108.3

105.5

104.6

103.8

95.1

109.7

10-32

Manufacturing

77.6332

128.5

139.0

136.6

129.7

143.3

124.6

111.5

121.2

131.0

130.5

130.3

134.7

35

Electricity

7.9943

144.8

158.0

164.2

153.9

180.0

174.0

161.9

169.1

184.7

188.7

167.9

167.3

General Index

100

126.7

137.4

136.6

129.9

145.6

126.1

115.1

122.8

131.5

131.3

128.2

133.7

Note: The figures for Aug'21, Sep'21 and Oct'21 are provisional


Click here to see in PDFThe Indices are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

****

DS/VJ



(Release ID: 1780176)Visitor Counter : 108


Disclaimer

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation of the Republic of India published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 12:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
