QuickCollect Solutions Expands Portoflio with New Contactless Pickup Lockers

03/18/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
Durham, NC, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuickCollect Solutions, powered by Bell and Howell, a leading provider of automated pickup solutions, announced today the availability of its newest contactless pickup solution for North American retailers, grocers, and pharmacies. QuickCollect EL is a scalable indoor/outdoor smart locker system, ideal for those companies looking for seamless pickup workflows, a wide range of order storage capabilities, and flexible deployment and configuration options.

With a wide array of double-column modules and configurable compartment size options, QuickCollect EL is a cost-effective solution for any online order pickup program. This dynamic system is completely customizable, from the look and feel, to the user experience and individual locker configuration. The QuickCollect EL offers remarkable flexibility for how and where you establish your online order pickup point. On-site system reconfigurations make it easy to handle shifting order volume demands and future-proof your investment.

"QuickCollect EL is American made, incredibly durable, and can be implemented anywhere at an unbeatable price point," said Christopher Hill, vice president and general manager of QuickCollect Solutions. "This smart locker system enables retailers, grocers, and pharmacies of all sizes to deliver a contactless order pickup experience that customer will love."

QuickCollect EL is designed to be as easy to use as it is flexible. When a customer arrives at the lockers to collect their orders, they simply scan a barcode at the customer portal. Once their order is confirmed, a locker door will automatically open, revealing their package.

This automated smart locker system is the latest addition to the QuickCollect Solution’s product portfolio. QuickCollect Solutions provides complete project management capabilities, from installation to service, remote monitoring, and advanced analytics, providing retailers with unique insights that can be leveraged to further enhance their customer’s shopping experience.

To learn more about QuickCollect EL or QuickCollect Solutions portfolio, visit bellhowell.net, call 1-800-961-7282 or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

###

About QuickCollect Solutions

QuickCollect Solutions, powered by Bell and Howell, combines a rich history in retail automation and an award-winning service organization with the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of automated pickup solutions. Our dynamic pickup systems are installed throughout North America in the world’s largest retailers, grocers, and pharmacies. We customize our approach to each partner to fulfill their unique pickup program needs today, tomorrow, and in the future.

Headquartered in Durham, N.C., QuickCollect Solutions operates a 24/7 customer service and technical support center, as well as an advanced remote monitoring and diagnostic center. We also employ more than 800 highly skilled field technicians across the nation to ensure your operation is always running efficiently.

Attachment 


Brian Irish
Bell and Howell
919 767-7726
Brian.Irish@bhemail.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
