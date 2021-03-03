QuickCollect Solutions and Florence Corporation Announce Smart Locker Partnership

Durham, NC, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuickCollect Solutions, powered by Bell and Howell, the leading provider of automated pickup solutions, and premiere U.S.-based smart locker manufacturer, Florence Corporation, announced today a new distribution and service partnership. The collaboration adds Florence Corporation’s intelligent lockers to QuickCollect Solutions’ industry-leading product portfolio. With a single solution provider, North American retailers quickly implement contactless pickup points and easily scale their current program's capabilities.

Retailers' e-commerce programs, specifically curbside and in-store pickup services, have skyrocketed due to the current pandemic. To manage the influx of online order volumes and offset fulfillment process inefficiencies and costs, organizations are looking to enhance traditional fulfillment methods quickly and efficiently with automation. Florence Corporation’s industry-leading indoor/outdoor smart locker systems enable retailers of all sizes to customize their pickup solution’s look and feel. QuickCollect Solutions works with retailers throughout North America to determine the best site-specific system configuration, software user experience, service, and support offerings to ensure their automated pickup solutions' long-term success.

“Our partnership with Florence Corporation is one that brings together two leaders in the marketplace to provide compelling solutions to the smart locker market. This is truly a win-win for our customers, the retailers, grocers, or pharmacies who need to cost-effectively scale their contactless pickup efforts nationwide,” said Christopher Hill, vice president and general manager of QuickCollect Solutions. “We are excited to provide an expanded portfolio of solutions to the market that solves some of the challenges retailers are facing today.”

When a customer arrives at the automated lockers to collect their order, they simply scan a barcode or type in a unique order code on the locker’s touch screen. Once their order is confirmed, their designated locker pops open, and the customer can retrieve their order and be on their way.

“We’re pleased to partner with QuickCollect Solutions to expand our mutual presence in the retail automated locker market,” said Gene Laminack, vice president and general manager of Florence Corporation. “Together, we’re uniquely positioned to provide compelling solutions for retailers, grocers, and pharmacies looking to create an automated, contactless fulfillment experience.”

This collaboration is the latest addition to QuickCollect Solution’s extensive portfolio of automated pickup solutions designed specifically to simplify order pickup. These solutions streamline workflows, mitigate storage space issues, and, ultimately, improve the customer experience.

To learn more about the QuickCollect Solutions portfolio, visit bellhowell.net

About QuickCollect Solutions

QuickCollect Solutions, powered by Bell and Howell, combines a rich history in retail automation and an award-winning service organization with the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of automated pickup solutions. Our dynamic pickup systems are installed throughout North America in the world’s largest retailers, grocers, and pharmacies. We customize our approach to each partner to fulfill their unique pickup program needs today, tomorrow, and in the future.

Headquartered in Durham, N.C., QuickCollect Solutions operates a 24/7 customer service and technical support center, as well as an advanced remote monitoring and diagnostic center. We employ more than 800 highly skilled field technicians across the nation to ensure your operation is always running efficiently. For more information, please visit us online and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Florence Corporation

Since 1934, Florence Corporation, a Gibraltar Industries company, has been setting the pace for innovation in the centralized secure mail and parcel delivery industry. From USPS approved products, to the internet-of-things automated lockers, robust Florence solutions can be found throughout North America and in select locations around the world. Located in the American Heartland, Florence is proud to couple ISO-certified quality and progressive technology to provide seamless and secure solutions that simplify life and keep us connected.

