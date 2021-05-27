QuickSilk First SaaS Solution Available on GCloud.ca Marketplace

OTTAWA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuickSilk, the most secure SaaS content management solution (CMS), today announced that their CMS is the first SaaS solution available for purchase on the newly launched GCloud.ca Marketplace, powered by ThinkOn. Customers can subscribe to QuickSilk’s CMS through the GCloud.ca Marketplace, an online store designed to expedite procurement and deployment of digital solutions and cloud adoption for the Government of Canada and Public Sector.



“ThinkOn is excited to collaborate with QuickSilk to bring their industry leading content management capabilities to ThinkOn’s GCloud.ca Marketplace,” said ThinkOn Founder and CEO, Craig McLellan. “We believe there are significant opportunities for the Canadian public sector to leverage the capabilities of these great Canadian companies while protecting Canadian data and fostering more domestic innovation.”

As a ThinkOn Verified Provider, QuickSilk has proven their dedication to delivering secure, enterprise-ready solutions that meet the compliance requirements outlined by the Canadian Centre for Cybersecurity (CCCS) and Shared Services Canada (SSC), thus permitting the use of its secure CMS by the Government of Canada and Public Sector organizations. ThinkOn Verified Providers undergo routine penetration and authentication testing in order to maintain their designation and ability to host products on ThinkOn’s compliant cloud infrastructure dedicated for government and public sector workloads.

QuickSilk was founded a decade ago by Ottawa entrepreneur and leader in the tech community, Garry Brownrigg. Garry spent his career working with more than 20 different content management systems and deploying applications in 19 countries and 14 languages. During that time, he discovered that organizations were being forced to compromise security for simplicity and affordability. He set out to change the game by developing a robust, enterprise-class, secure SaaS CMS and collaboration portal...and QuickSilk was born.

QuickSilk is the only self-managed CMS that includes enterprise functionality built into the technology’s foundation. QuickSilk includes multi-layered security, extensive management to control user access, and public sector level compliance to meet multilingual and CLF accessibility standards. QuickSilk’s difference lies in its streamlined simplicity. There is no need for expensive custom development as QuickSilk offers functionality typically found in large enterprise web platforms.

“We are thrilled to be part of the GCloud.ca Marketplace, and to be the first SaaS application verified and available through the platform,” said Garry Brownrigg, Founder and CEO of QuickSilk. “We have developed an incredible Made-in-Canada solution that we are eager to share more widely with Government Departments and Crown Corporations across the country. Being part of this Marketplace will allow these organizations to more easily learn about and access our solutions.”

For more information, visit QuickSilk’s listing on GCloud.ca Marketplace.

About QuickSilk

QuickSilk is a Software as a Service (SaaS) Content Management System (CMS) and collaboration portal that provides easy-to-use drag and drop tools, with affordable and predictable costs, on a highly secure platform that is independently tested and validated. Each QuickSilk subscription includes secure hosting, proactive monitoring, software updates and unlimited support. QuickSilk is trusted by users across 14 countries within government, education, non-profit and technology sectors. QuickSilk is based in Ottawa, Canada. For more information, visit www.quicksilk.com.

About ThinkOn

ThinkOn is an exclusive wholesale provider of cloud infrastructure and data management services with over 150 partners and over 1,100 end subscribers in the commercial and public sector. ThinkOn’s cloud is engineered for high availability, reliability, and scalability to meet the requirements of every government workload. Headquartered in Toronto, the company delivers true data protection and privacy with a certified and compliant service delivery infrastructure spanning three regions in Canada. For more information, visit www.thinkon.com .

