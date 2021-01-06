Log in
Quill.com : Recognized as One of America's Best Customer Service Companies by Newsweek

01/06/2021 | 01:16pm EST
Leading Solutions Provider for SMBs Tops Office Supplies Online Category for 2021

Quill.com, an online business and medical product marketplace for small- and medium-sized businesses, was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service Companies for the second year in a row.

Newsweek, in partnership with global data-research firm Statisa, Inc., conducted an independent survey of more than 20,000 U.S. consumers to recognize the Best Customer Service Companies of 2021. Consumers’ ranked retailers and service providers’ quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus and accessibility. Their ranking recognizes 480 companies in 160 retail categories.

“It’s a pleasure to win this nomination two years in a row! This continued recognition means a great deal to Quill for a number of reasons—most importantly, it’s based on feedback from our customers,” said Sergio Pereira, President of Quill.com. “We pride ourselves on coming to work every day with the goal of making their interactions with us as easy and rewarding as possible. Seeing that continue to translate into great experiences for them is incredibly gratifying for us.”

To view Newsweek’s complete ranking and learn more about the survey’s methodology, visit: https://www.newsweek.com/americas-best-customer-service-2021.

About Quill.com
Quill.com provides busy professionals every product they need to run their small- and medium-size businesses. Delivering an expansive assortment of products like technology, cleaning and breakroom supplies, business furniture, medical supplies, safety products and general office supplies, its singular focus is on meeting the needs of our customers. Founded in 1956, Quill.com is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, employs more than 500 people and operates 15 state-of-the-art distribution centers. In 1998, Quill.com proudly became part of Staples, Inc. For more information, please visit www.quill.com/about, or follow us at www.facebook.com/quill or at www.twitter.com/quillcom.

© Business Wire 2021
