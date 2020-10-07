Quinbrook Appoints Senior ESG Specialist to Advisory Board

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (‘Quinbrook’), a specialist investor in lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Dawn Turner to the Investment Manager Advisory Board.

Dawn is the former CEO of the Brunel Pensions Partnership, a £30 billion Local Government Pension Scheme Pool recently formed from the collaboration of 10 Local Government Pension Scheme funds. Prior to her role at Brunel, Dawn served as the Chief Pensions Officer at the Environment Agency Pension Fund. She is currently an Advisory Committee member at Man Group and is a Responsible Investment Advisory Committee member at Irish Life Investment Management. Dawn is a recognized expert in Responsible Investment and Sustainable Finance with over 30 years’ experience as a finance professional and business leader. She is a recipient of multiple industry awards and was named in Financial News’ top 100 most influential women 2017 and 2018.

Dawn joins Mark Fulton, former Head of Research at DB Climate Change Advisors at Deutsche Bank, on Quinbrook’s Advisory Board. Dawn will bring an invaluable investor’s perspective to the ongoing formulation and refinement of Quinbrook’s ESG and impact focused investment strategies in lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure asset development, ownership and portfolio construction for institutional investors.

Quinbrook aims to protect and enhance the value of invested assets for the long-term benefit of its investors through the proactive identification and management of the ESG aspects of those investments. However, Quinbrook’s ESG objectives extend beyond this; to job creation, improved governance, greater community engagement, and reduced environmental impacts from the daily operation of portfolio assets. In the UK, Quinbrook is focusing on opportunities arising from the accelerating energy transition to achieve ‘Net Zero’ emissions from the country’s energy supply system. With ageing coal, gas and nuclear plants being retired in the UK, significant long-term capital investment in replacement new renewables supply infrastructure, battery storage, smart grid and related businesses will be needed. Quinbrook views the need for new infrastructure as an opportunity to deliver measurable ESG impact from asset creation and optimisation which it considers fundamental to any ‘high impact’ focused investment thesis.

Rory Quinlan, co-founder and managing partner of Quinbrook, stated, “Whilst ESG and impact investing are not new to Quinbrook given the decades we have devoted to developing and building new renewables infrastructure assets, we are committed to leading the industry and continuously improving our processes and effectiveness as an investment manager. Investors are increasingly demanding proactive engagement on ESG and sustainability, as they should. We are delighted to have such a well-respected professional in Dawn Turner to help guide us forward.”

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (www.quinbrook.com) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset management in the U.S., U.K. and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested over U.S.$8 billion of equity in energy infrastructure assets since the early 1990's, representing a total enterprise value of U.S.$28.7 billion or 19.5 GW of power supply capacity. Quinbrook's investment and asset management team has offices in Houston, London, Jersey, and the Gold Coast of Australia. Quinbrook's global investment and portfolio company teams are actively developing and constructing a portfolio exceeding 6GW of onshore wind, solar PV, reserve peaking power, battery storage projects, grid support infrastructure, Virtual Power Plants and Community Energy Networks across the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

