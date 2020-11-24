Log in
Quincy Data and McKay Brothers Deliver Lowest Latency Between the Largest US Futures Exchanges

11/24/2020
OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quincy Data and McKay Brothers today announced that they have connected the largest US futures exchanges at the lowest latency. The new services link the two largest US futures exchanges, which are based in Aurora and Chicago Illinois. Quincy Data's Illinois Metro service currently offers market data in the native exchange format sourced in Aurora and distributed in Chicago. The Quincy Raw Data (QRD) service distributes the raw exchange futures feed for crude, natural gas and the S&P 500 futures. In addition, McKay Brothers offers its bi-directional Prime Bandwidth Service in one hundred megabit per second increments.  

"The market between the largest energy futures complexes has consistently been one of the most active in the world," said Quincy and McKay co-founder Stephane Tyc. "Our Illinois Metro services give all firms the opportunity to compete on a level playing field for these trades."

McKay and Quincy's Illinois Metro services are distinguished by a path that is almost perfectly straight. The service has unprecedented bandwidth capacity significantly reducing buffering during market bursts. McKay's exclusive license to the 28 GHz band effectively eliminates signal interference, a common issue for incumbent networks operating in this highly congested trading corridor.

About Quincy Data, LLC

Quincy Data distributes more wireless financial market data globally than any provider. The QRD service is the lowest latency market data service between the three largest US equity exchanges, as well as the two largest US futures exchanges. The Quincy Extreme Data service is an integrated and normalized feed of select market data sourced from financial exchanges globally and delivered at extremely low latency to twenty-one major trading centers in the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Learn more at www.quincy-data.com

About McKay Brothers, LLC

McKay Brothers is the acknowledged leader in providing low latency wireless networks for firms trading in financial markets.  Many of the world's most sophisticated trading operations utilize the low latency microwave networks that McKay designs, engineers, builds and operates. McKay's global wireless footprint is unrivaled by any provider serving the electronic trading community. McKay opened long-haul microwave networks in the US in 2012, Europe in 2014, and Asia in 2016. The company operates metro networks between key financial exchanges in Illinois, New Jersey and the UK.  Learn more at www.mckay-brothers.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quincy-data-and-mckay-brothers-deliver-lowest-latency-between-the-largest-us-futures-exchanges-301179443.html

SOURCE McKay Brothers, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
