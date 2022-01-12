Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Qumulo Improves Customer Experience Through Launch of AWS Quick Start for Qumulo Cloud Q

01/12/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Customers can now deploy the full capabilities of AWS Quick Start for Qumulo Cloud Q in under 30 minutes

Qumulo, the breakthrough leader in radically simplifying enterprise file data storage and management across hybrid cloud environments, today announced the availability of AWS Quick Start for Qumulo® Cloud Q. This new offering, running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), accelerates getting started with Qumulo for both trial and enterprise deployments.

The new AWS Quick Start for Qumulo Cloud Q will get customers up and running fast. This new, simple, and fully automated deployment experience enables customers to build fully cloud-first AWS file systems ranging from 1TB to 6PB in minutes. In addition, Qumulo offers 1TB and 12TB AWS free trials in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS, so customers can try before they buy.*

“Customers want to build fast on cloud and expect to go from trial to deployment in minutes. AWS Quick Start for Qumulo Cloud Q helps them focus on innovation, not infrastructure, by building simple enterprise cloud file storage fast,” said Ben Gitenstein, Vice President of Product at Qumulo. “This is another example of Qumulo working closely with AWS, to deliver differentiated file storage for AWS customers.”

This new AWS Quick Start for Qumulo Cloud Q expands scenarios customers can test, building on the success of Qumulo Studio Q – an AWS Quick Start geared for the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry. These are the easiest ways to leverage Qumulo’s Gartner Magic Quadrant leading capabilities on AWS. Qumulo grew on AWS in 2021 due to a rapidly expanding roster of customers including the biggest names in M&E, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Energy, and Financial Services.

“Without a high-performance file system in the cloud, our workflow would be impossible. Qumulo is at the foundation of our AWS storage solution. Without it, we wouldn’t be able to expand to the capacity that we have,” Jason Fotter, co-founder and CTO, FuseFX, said.

The new AWS Quick Start for Qumulo Cloud Q supports almost all AWS regions globally and also supports deployments on AWS Local Zones and AWS Outposts. To learn more about how your enterprise can accelerate work in the cloud with Qumulo on AWS, contact us today.

*underlying AWS infrastructure costs may apply

Tweet This: @Qumulo accelerates customer experience on @AWS by launching Cloud Q Quick Start. Customers can now try Cloud Q on AWS without being limited to a specific use case, and quickly see Qumulo’s technology make an impact during a 30-day no cost deployment. https://ter.li/33n0uh

Resources:
Learn More About the Qumulo File Data Platform
Read More About Qumulo on Our Blog
Try Qumulo Today

About Qumulo, Inc.
Qumulo is the breakthrough leader in simplifying data management in its native file form at a massive scale across hybrid-cloud environments. Its high-performance file data platform is designed to store, manage and create workflows and applications with data in its native file form at massive scale on prem and in the public cloud. Qumulo is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, major film and animation studios, and some of the largest research facilities in the world to easily manage the full data lifecycle from ingestion, transformation, publishing and archiving with cost-effective capacity, dynamic scalability, automatic encryption, real-time visibility and an advanced API that enables customers to easily integrate Qumulo into their ecosystem and workflows. www.qumulo.com.

Qumulo, Qumulo Core and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2022. All Rights Reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aGroove Wins 2022 Best Feature Set and Best Relationship Awards from TrustRadius
BU
11:13aRyan CEO G. Brint Ryan and COO Ginny B. Kissling Named to D CEO's 2022 Dallas 500 List 
BU
11:12aPlay Magnus Group (PMG) - Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insiders
AQ
11:11aSouth African rand gains as dollar falls on U.S. inflation data
RE
11:10aBristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Announces Final Annual Reinvested Distributions for Bristol Gate ETFs
AQ
11:09aIran, US lock horns over sanctions relief, nuclear curbs in Vienna talks
RE
11:09aAT&T Tries To Slow T-Mobile's Ascendancy In Race To Win 5G (Podcast)
AQ
11:09aGUARDION HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11:09aEmployee Leave Requests Spike As Omicron Cases Continue to Surge
BU
11:08aBritain's Octopus grabs nearly 100,000 German energy customers
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3UK investors are buying the dip after Powell's comments
4Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb
5SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS