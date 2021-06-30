Qumulo Sees Unprecedented Growth in Global Healthcare Customers Managing Enterprise File Data

Leading healthcare organizations simplify and consolidate medical imaging and research datasets with the Qumulo File Data Platform

Qumulo, the breakthrough leader in radically simplifying enterprise file data management across hybrid-cloud environments, has seen a significant increase in customer adoption among healthcare organizations with over 150% year-over-year growth in its customer roster. As hospitals, biotech companies and medical research facilities around the world continue to dramatically accelerate their digital transformations, they are increasingly turning to Qumulo to store, manage, and build innovative healthcare solutions to improve patient experiences, achieve breakthroughs in managing and treating diseases, and increase their organizational and commercial efficiencies.

Access to unstructured data fuels mission-critical healthcare services, from securely storing and retrieving health records to finding a diagnosis, delivering quality patient care, accurate and timely research, or leveraging innovative medical technologies. The explosion of dense medical imaging increases the demand for file data systems that scale to petabyte capacity without speed or performance degradation and can support healthcare systems and hospitals on their journey to the cloud. Biotechnology and genetic sequencing companies, global healthcare research organizations, and healthcare providers such as Dayton Children’s Hospital rely on Qumulo’s modern storage system to manage workflows and access to critical healthcare data.

“We want healthcare organizations to focus their time and money on innovations rather than infrastructure. Our customers want to improve the quality of patient care, healthcare research, diagnosis and treatment planning, and with Qumulo, they are able to achieve these goals,” said Bill Richter, President and CEO at Qumulo. “Qumulo is focused on solving the data challenges that impact and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

By 2027, the global healthcare cloud computing market is expected to reach $90.46 billion, according to industry sources. Qumulo customers are creating over 1 billion files and performing over 200 billion operations each day, 90% of which take less than one millisecond to execute.

Across the healthcare industry, Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), Electronic Medical Records (EMR), and Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems produce immense amounts of unstructured file data that organizations are often not prepared to store, access and retrieve in a fast, secure, and streamlined way.

“We are improving patient outcomes by using Qumulo to provide physicians with fast image retrieval, even in our most urgent and challenging cases,” said Mike Brady, Infrastructure Network Supervisor at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

For Dayton Children’s Hospital (DCH), fast access to imaging data and healthcare information is critical to providing the highest quality care. To help manage its innovative medical imaging files and patient volume growth, DCH needed a high-performance, intelligent data management solution to support its mission-critical PACS and imaging application data.

When COVID-19 hit, Qumulo played an active role in supporting healthcare providers in their rapid shift to telehealth and telemedicine solutions, enhancing the speed of patient care and diagnoses while improving the quality of services with fast, reliable data access. Global healthcare organizations made drastic changes overnight requiring massive additional data resources. At the onset of the pandemic, global health research organization, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), turned to Qumulo to respond to the new influx of data and create a rapid release cadence of new visualizations while not putting existing projects on hold. With Qumulo® systems, IHME was able to analyze up to 20x more data every day and to respond in just 48 hours to the onslaught of requested COVID-19 projections.

“Visualizations are core to IHME communications with policymakers for the scientific papers that are rigorously peer-reviewed by journals. Qumulo is critical to enabling us to distill hundreds of millions of data points into a single visualization, which allows policymakers to easily view the results and communicate them to their teams,” said Serkan Yalcin, Director of IT Infrastructure, IHME.

Speed and scale were also critical to biotech company Progenity, which has generated more than a billion files related to its genetic sequencing work. Today, all of that data is housed on Qumulo software.

“As a national leader in the NIPT (Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing) and Hereditary Cancer testing market, Progenity has significant regulatory retention requirements. Amazon S3 with Bucket Lifecycle Policies is our top choice for a cost-effective, secure, and compliant environment,” said David Meiser, Solutions Architect at Progenity. “Qumulo is the best choice for managing our data as it enables us to innovate with cloud-native services and applications while also providing the ability to securely store our data in a non-proprietary format while in S3.”

Qumulo helps healthcare customers eliminate legacy systems and complicated storage solutions to embrace the technologies of the future and innovate at an unprecedented pace.

Key Benefits for Qumulo Healthcare Customers:

As hospitals and other care providers simplify their infrastructure, upgrade their PACS, and move from 2-tier to 1-tier storage, they’ll find Qumulo uniquely positioned to deliver cost-effective, fast, and scalable enterprise file data storage.

Providers have the ability to consolidate data to streamline workflows, and easily scale to accommodate rapid growth, both on-premises and in the public cloud, allowing them to continuously improve patient services and commercial efficiency.

With the intensive storage demands from today’s medical imaging and exponentially increasing quantities of file data needed for clinical patient care, operations, and research, Qumulo ensures healthcare organizations can manage, store, and access their enterprise file data with radical simplicity.

Qumulo gives organizations the ability to adapt and pivot to the sudden growth in both data ingestion and processing demands without the need to re-architect.

