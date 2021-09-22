Quorum Software : Appoints Paul Langenbahn as President

Software industry veteran to lead Quorum’s global go-to-market strategy for transforming the business of energy through technology

Quorum Software (Quorum), the global software leader dedicated to the energy industry, today announced that Paul Langenbahn has been named President of Quorum Software. In this position, he will be responsible for worldwide customer-facing operations.

Earlier this year, Quorum merged with Aucerna, a global provider of integrated planning, execution, and reserves software for the energy industry. Operating as Quorum Software, the combined company recently acquired TietoEVRY’s Oil and Gas software business, including flagship solutions Energy Components and DaWinci. Together, the company now serves more than 1,800 energy customers across 55 countries.

“This year brought incredible growth for Quorum, and we are committed to bringing an incredible customer experience to energy companies worldwide,” said Gene Austin, Chief Executive Officer of Quorum Software. “Paul has an extensive background leading technology companies, especially when it comes to service, delivery, and support, and I look forward to having him guide Quorum in all aspects of how we advance our operations to empower customers to be successful.”

Most recently, Langenbahn was the Executive Vice President and President of the Commerce business unit of NCR Corporation, a global enterprise technology provider for the financial, retail, and hospitality industries. Before NCR, he served as the Executive Vice President and President of the hospitality division of Radiant Systems from 2007 until the company’s successful sale to NCR in 2011. Throughout his 25 years with Radiant and NCR, he held several senior leadership roles in general management, sales, and professional services.

“With years of leadership and innovation dedicated to energy, Quorum’s vision to transform the business of energy through technology is now accelerating at a global scale,” said Paul Langenbahn, President of Quorum Software. “I’m excited by the opportunity to work closely with Quorum’s 1,400 associates around the world as we deliver solutions that help our customers grow, transform and streamline their operations to meet the future energy needs of the planet.”

To learn more about Quorum, visit quorumsoftware.com.

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software connects people and information across the energy value chain. Twenty years ago, we built the first software for gas plant accountants. Pipeline operators came next, followed by land administrators, pumpers, and planners. Since 1998, Quorum has helped thousands of energy workers with business workflows that optimize profitability and growth. Our vision for the future connects the global energy ecosystem through cloud-first software, data standards, and integration. The trusted source of decision-ready data for 1,800+ companies, Quorum Software makes the essential connections that let us work better together in the connected energy workplace. For more information, visit quorumsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005626/en/