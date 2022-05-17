Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Quotes: Powell says Fed won't hesitate to move past neutral

05/17/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will "keep pushing" to tighten U.S. monetary policy until it is clear inflation is declining, Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.

"What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way and we're going to keep pushing until we see that," Powell said at a Wall Street Journal event. "If we don't see that we will have to consider moving more aggressively" to tighten financial conditions. The Fed will not hesitate to move beyond a neutral policy, if needed, he said.

COMMENT:

IAN LYNGEN, HEAD OF U.S. RATES STRATEGY, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

"One of the biggest takeaways from our perspective, and this is why we're seeing the front-end of the (Treasury) market sell off, is he observed that neutral rates do not represent a stopping or looking around point. So, we've always known that neutral is very difficult to estimate, and so the idea that the Fed was going hike a while and then pause and look around was out there, and it was on the table, but he just told us that isn't going to occur. Now this is very consistent with what we've seen in the past, which is once the Fed starts hiking, they continue to hike until something breaks. Now the question becomes is what we should be looking at as a potential break the equity market? is it credit? is it housing? I think that's going to be this cycle's big unknown. It's clearly not the equity market given the price action so far year-to-date and Powell effectively said we're going to continue hiking until inflation eases."

"I think it was confirmation that they're going 50 and 50 in June and July ... and the big question is whether they will go 50 in September, that is the unknown."

(Compiled by the Global Finance & Markets Breaking News team)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32pTalks between Venezuela's Maduro, opposition expected as U.S. eases some sanctions -sources
RE
03:31pMEDIA-EU weighs tapping seized oligarch assets for Ukraine rebuilding- Bloomberg News
RE
03:31pShares rebound, Treasury yields rise on stronger data
RE
03:30pShares rebound, Treasury yields rise on stronger data
RE
03:26pOil falls 2% on hopes for Venezuela supply
RE
03:24pAnalysis-Aircraft leasing faces shake-up as risks cloud recovery
RE
03:24pUs crude futures settle above brent futures for first time since…
RE
03:24pQUOTES : Powell says Fed won't hesitate to move past neutral
RE
03:19pExclusive-ECB's Lagarde gives national central bank chiefs louder voice on policy
RE
03:18pLIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs extend recovery from recent slide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Analysis-Why Twitter has ignored Elon Musk's 'trolling'
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, CarMax, Gilead, J.B. Hunt, Vodafone...
4Companies sell their businesses in Russia
5Third Point's Loeb turns back on Disney, cools on Amazon in first quart..

HOT NEWS