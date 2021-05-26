QurAlis Boosts World-Class Leadership Team With Addition of Three New Members

Vikas Sharma, Ph.D., Shirley Lasch, and Tim O’Brien join team dedicated to developing new treatments for ALS and other genetically validated neurodegenerative diseases

QurAlis Corporation, a biotech company developing breakthrough precision medicines for ALS and other genetically validated neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of three new members to the leadership team, deepening expertise in corporate development, operations, project management, and accounting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005316/en/

Vikas Sharma, PhD, Chief Business Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Vikas Sharma, PhD has been appointed Chief Business Officer. Dr. Sharma brings over 15 years of specialized experience in business and corporate development activities across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical landscapes. Dr. Sharma was recently VP, Business Development at BioXcel Therapeutics, a position in which he held for almost three years. He held similar roles at MacroGenetics and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals. He is on the Board of GO Therapeutics and received his PhD in immunology from Rutgers University. In his role at QurAlis, Dr. Sharma will be responsible for partnering of strategic assets including in-licensing and out-licensing, strategy, and operational activities.

Shirley Lasch has been appointed Senior Director of Program Management. Shirley brings 20 years of project management experience and success in a broad range of projects including early development in CNS, multicenter global projects, first in human studies, recruitment of rare populations, and disease relevant biomarkers. Shirley will oversee the transition of discovery projects into clinical trials. Prior to joining QurAlis, Shirley was Director of Clinical Operations at XingImaging LLC. Prior to that role, she held several project managements positions of increasing responsibility at Institute for Neurodegenerative Disorders/Molecular NeuroImaging, a firm in which she worked for more than 10 years. Shirley holds an MBA in Finance from Quinnipiac University School of Business.

Tim O’Brien, CPA has been appointed Senior Director of Finance. Tim brings more than 20 years leadership experience in a wide range of finance, administration, and human resources functions. Tim will guide the Company’s finance and accounting operations. Prior to QurAlis, Tim held Director of Finance roles at several organizations, including a Controller role at Inotek Pharmaceuticals (now Rocket Pharmaceuticals). Tim holds an MBA, General Management and Health Care Management from Duke University – The Fuqua School of Business.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vikas, Shirley, and Tim to the QurAlis team. Attracting a world-class leadership team with thought leaders that share of our vision of developing cutting-edge precision medicine for genetically-validated neurodegenerative diseases represents further proof of our mission to develop treatments for ALS and beyond,” said Dr. Kasper Roet, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of QurAlis. “The additions to our senior leadership team brings valuable industry expertise as we ready for clinical development of novel therapeutics intended to change the lives of ALS patients.”

About QurAlis Corporation

QurAlis is applying precision medicine to advance a novel therapeutic pipeline for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other genetically validated neurodegenerative diseases. QurAlis platform enables the design and development of drugs that act directly on disease-causing genetic alterations. We are advancing three antisense and small molecule programs addressing sub-forms of ALS that account for the majority of sporadic ALS patients. QurAlis is at the leading edge of neurodegenerative research and development. For more information, please visit http://www.quralis.com or follow us on Twitter @QurAlisCo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005316/en/