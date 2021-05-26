Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

QurAlis Boosts World-Class Leadership Team With Addition of Three New Members

05/26/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vikas Sharma, Ph.D., Shirley Lasch, and Tim O’Brien join team dedicated to developing new treatments for ALS and other genetically validated neurodegenerative diseases

QurAlis Corporation, a biotech company developing breakthrough precision medicines for ALS and other genetically validated neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of three new members to the leadership team, deepening expertise in corporate development, operations, project management, and accounting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005316/en/

Vikas Sharma, PhD, Chief Business Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Vikas Sharma, PhD, Chief Business Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Vikas Sharma, PhD has been appointed Chief Business Officer. Dr. Sharma brings over 15 years of specialized experience in business and corporate development activities across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical landscapes. Dr. Sharma was recently VP, Business Development at BioXcel Therapeutics, a position in which he held for almost three years. He held similar roles at MacroGenetics and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals. He is on the Board of GO Therapeutics and received his PhD in immunology from Rutgers University. In his role at QurAlis, Dr. Sharma will be responsible for partnering of strategic assets including in-licensing and out-licensing, strategy, and operational activities.

Shirley Lasch has been appointed Senior Director of Program Management. Shirley brings 20 years of project management experience and success in a broad range of projects including early development in CNS, multicenter global projects, first in human studies, recruitment of rare populations, and disease relevant biomarkers. Shirley will oversee the transition of discovery projects into clinical trials. Prior to joining QurAlis, Shirley was Director of Clinical Operations at XingImaging LLC. Prior to that role, she held several project managements positions of increasing responsibility at Institute for Neurodegenerative Disorders/Molecular NeuroImaging, a firm in which she worked for more than 10 years. Shirley holds an MBA in Finance from Quinnipiac University School of Business.

Tim O’Brien, CPA has been appointed Senior Director of Finance. Tim brings more than 20 years leadership experience in a wide range of finance, administration, and human resources functions. Tim will guide the Company’s finance and accounting operations. Prior to QurAlis, Tim held Director of Finance roles at several organizations, including a Controller role at Inotek Pharmaceuticals (now Rocket Pharmaceuticals). Tim holds an MBA, General Management and Health Care Management from Duke University – The Fuqua School of Business.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vikas, Shirley, and Tim to the QurAlis team. Attracting a world-class leadership team with thought leaders that share of our vision of developing cutting-edge precision medicine for genetically-validated neurodegenerative diseases represents further proof of our mission to develop treatments for ALS and beyond,” said Dr. Kasper Roet, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of QurAlis. “The additions to our senior leadership team brings valuable industry expertise as we ready for clinical development of novel therapeutics intended to change the lives of ALS patients.”

About QurAlis Corporation
QurAlis is applying precision medicine to advance a novel therapeutic pipeline for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other genetically validated neurodegenerative diseases. QurAlis platform enables the design and development of drugs that act directly on disease-causing genetic alterations. We are advancing three antisense and small molecule programs addressing sub-forms of ALS that account for the majority of sporadic ALS patients. QurAlis is at the leading edge of neurodegenerative research and development. For more information, please visit http://www.quralis.com or follow us on Twitter @QurAlisCo.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:28aDGAP-AFR  : GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DJ
09:28aGK SOFTWARE SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
09:27aSIRIUS XM  : Don't miss the Tennis Channel & SiriusXM's exclusive French Open preview special
PU
09:27aBRASKEM S A  : 2020 Integrated Report
PU
09:27aHAYWARD  : Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
BU
09:26aFORD : Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030
AQ
09:26aFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION  : DBRS Morningstar Assigns Provisional Ratings to Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-RP3
AQ
09:26aFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION  : DBRS Morningstar Assigns Provisional Ratings to Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-RP2
AQ
09:26aNINETY ONE UK LTD  : - Form 8.3 - Gamesys Group Plc
PR
09:25aPININFARINA S P A  : AND CORÀ PRESENT “MIRAGGIO”, A NEW WOODEN FLOOR COLLECTION THAT INTEGRATES TECHNOLOGY, NATURE AND WELL-BEING
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kiwi dollar holds gains after surprise rate hike projection; dollar steady
2Fed policymakers edge closer to opening debate around taper
3China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
4DANONE : DANONE : Downgraded to Sell by Berenberg
5EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : EQUITY : EMERGES RESILIENT AMIDST MULTIPLE CRISIS

HOT NEWS