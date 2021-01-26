Qurient : Enrolls First Patient in Q702 U.S. Phase 1 Study

- Q702 is an orally available kinase inhibitor which selectively targets Axl, Mer, and CSF1R

- Q702 has demonstrated in-vivo monotherapy activity and additive/synergistic activity in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors

- The phase 1 study is enrolling patients with relapsed/refractory advanced solid tumors for whom standard of care therapies are currently ineffective

Qurient Co. Ltd. (KRX: 115180), a clinical-stage biotech company based in Korea, today announced that the first patient was dosed in the Q702 phase 1 study being conducted in the U.S. Q702 is an orally available immuno-oncology small molecule targeting the Axl, Mer, and CSF1 receptor tyrosine kinases.

Qurient licensed Q702 from the Max Planck Innovation GmbH in Germany. The initial Q702 basic science research and non-clinical program was conducted by the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry and Lead Discovery Center in Germany.

Q702 is a first-in-class Axl/Mer/CSF1R triple inhibitor demonstrating significant in vivo activity as a monotherapy as well as in combination with an anti-PD-1 antibody. Q702 not only modulates innate immune components such as myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSC) and tumor associated macrophages (TAM) in the tumor micro-environment (TME) but also increases MHC I expression in tumor cells.

The Q702 phase 1 study is currently being conducted at three experienced investigative sites in the U.S., and approximately 80 patients with relapsed/refractory advanced solid tumors are expected to be enrolled. The primary objectives of this phase 1 study are to determine (i) the maximum tolerated dose, (ii) the safety profile of Q702, and (iii) the recommended phase 2 dose of Q702.

“Among the three anticancer investigative agents licensed from the Max Planck Innovation, Q702 is the first clinical-stage oncology asset in our oncology pipeline,” said Kiyean Nam, Ph.D., CEO of Qurient. “Qurient is an oncology-focused specialty biotechnology company with three oncology assets in the pipeline at various stages of development, and we will continue to expand our oncology pipeline through collaboration with Max Planck Institute and Lead Discovery Center along with other business development opportunities.”

About Qurient

Qurient is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company listed on the Korea Exchange (KRX: 115180). Qurient mainly focuses on development of novel therapeutics from discovery to human proof-of-concept stages through a virtual R&D project management platform. Qurient currently has three programs in clinical development: Q301, a topical leukotriene inhibitor for atopic dermatitis, which completed a Phase 2b study; telacebec (Q203), a first-in-class orally available cytochrome bc1 inhibitor for tuberculosis, which completed a Phase 2 study; and Q702, entering a Phase 1/2 study. Qurient recently nominated Q901, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, as a preclinical candidate for investigation in solid tumors, and is expected to enter the clinic in 2021. For more info, please visit www.qurient.com.

About LDC

Lead Discovery Center GmbH was established in 2008 by the technology transfer organization Max Planck Innovation, as a novel concept to capitalize on the potential of excellent basic research for the discovery of new therapies for diseases with high medical need. The Lead Discovery Center takes on promising early-stage projects from academia and transforms them into innovative pharmaceutical leads and antibodies that reach initial proof-of-concept in animals. In close collaboration with high-profile partners from academia and industry, the Lead Discovery Center is building a strong and growing portfolio of small molecule leads with exceptional medical and commercial potential. The Lead Discovery Center sustains a long-term partnership with the Max Planck Society, KHAN-I GmbH & Co. KG and has formed alliances with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck KGaA, Daiichi Sankyo, Qurient. In addition, the Lead Discovery Center also works with leading translational drug discovery centers and with various investors to provide its assets for company creation. Further information at: www.lead-discovery.de.

About Max Planck Innovation

Max Planck Innovation is responsible for the technology transfer of the Max Planck Society and, as such, the link between industry and basic research. With an interdisciplinary, team Max Planck Innovation advises and supports scientists at Max Planck Institutes in evaluating their inventions, filing patents and founding companies. Max Planck Innovation offers industry unique access to the innovations of the Max Planck Institutes. Thus, Max Planck Innovation performs an important task: the transfer of basic research results into products that contribute to economic and social progress. Further information at: www.max-planck-innovation.com.

