Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Quuppa selected by Airbus for IoT Asset Tracking Provider

12/10/2021 | 07:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quuppa, a global provider of Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS), has been selected by Airbus to power the company's indoor asset tracking solutions. Quuppa's market-leading RTLS technology enables assets to be accurately tracked, analyzed and managed in order to improve efficiency and provide a rapid return on investment.

The Quuppa RTLS platform connects various IoT devices, so that their on-site location can be identified with greater efficiency and their condition determined. The Quuppa technology enables better management and utilization of assets across the entire production line.

Quuppa technology was first tested by Airbus at the beginning of 2016 to identify logistic assets on its shop floors. From 2019 onwards Quuppa was incorporated into Airbus' facilities and is now being scaled-up.

"For companies like Airbus, where their assets are high value and their supply chain is very complex, it's vital that they can track, manage and analyze each asset. Since 2016 we have worked closely with Airbus to help them connect their assets and are delighted to see the value it has brought them in terms of time savings and increased efficiency," said Sammy Loitto, CEO at Quuppa.

For more information please contact
Sari Arjamo-Tuominen
VP Marketing
sari.arjamo-tuominen@quuppa.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/quuppa/r/quuppa-selected-by-airbus-for-iot-asset-tracking-provider,c3469815

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19719/3469815/1508342.pdf

Quuppa selected by Airbus for IoT Asset Tracking Provider (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/quuppa/i/adobe-stock-image,c2990672

Adobe Stock Image

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quuppa-selected-by-airbus-for-iot-asset-tracking-provider-301442167.html

SOURCE Quuppa


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:54aCARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
07:53aRapid Dose Therapeutics Signs Product Supply Agreement with Oakland Health Limited in the United Kingdom
AQ
07:53aScilex Holding Company, a Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Subsidiary, Announces Highly Significant Positive Top-Line Results from its Phase 3 Non-Opioid Injectable SP-102 (SEMDEXA) Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program
AQ
07:53aWalgreens Administering Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters to Adolescents Ages 16-17
AQ
07:53aADVANZ PHARMA launches its first Environmental, Social and Governance report
AQ
07:53a4D pharma presents microbiome analyses from Phase II clinical trial of Blautix for IBS-C and IBS-D at Gastro 2021
AQ
07:53aClover and Ascentage Pharma Announce Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Recombinant Human TRAIL-Trimer Fusion Protein, SCB-313
AQ
07:53aAIM ImmunoTech's Ampligen Safety Data Presented at Eighth European Scientific Working Group on Influenza
AQ
07:53aOutlook Therapeutics to Present at the 14th Asia-Pacific Vitreo-Retina Society Congress
AQ
07:53aWorld Health Organization Strategic Advisory Group of Experts Interim Recommendation Supports Use of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine as a Booster
AQ
Latest news "Companies"