R&B singer R. Kelly found guilty on multiple counts in sexual abuse trial, local media reports

09/14/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: R. Kelly trial continues

CHICAGO (Reuters) - R&B singer R. Kelly was found guilty on Wednesday in his latest trial in federal court on charges of luring underage girls to have sex with him but not guilty of obstructing a 2008 state case that ended with his acquittal, according to media reports.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was found guilty on six out of 13 counts in the trial, CBS Chicago reported.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago and Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Brendan O'Brien


© Reuters 2022
