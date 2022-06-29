Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

R&B singer R. Kelly to be sentenced for luring women, girls for sex

06/29/2022 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Singer Robert Kelly, known as R. Kelly, is pictured in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., in this March 6, 2019 handout booking photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Multiplatinum R&B singer R. Kelly will be sentenced on Wednesday for exploiting his stardom and wealth over decades to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex.

Kelly, 55, was convicted last September in Brooklyn federal court following a 5-1/2 week trial that amplified accusations that had dogged the singer of the Grammy-winning hit "I Believe I Can Fly" since the early 2000s.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is among the most prominent people convicted of sexual misbehavior during the #MeToo movement against such conduct by prominent men. He has repeatedly denied sexual abuse accusations.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly is scheduled to sentence Kelly at a hearing starting at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

Prosecutors said Kelly should spend more than 25 years in prison for his conviction on charges of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which bars transporting people across state lines for prostitution. They argued he demonstrated a "callous disregard" for his victims and showed no remorse.

Lawyers for Kelly said he deserves no more than 10 years, the mandatory minimum, arguing his history as an abused child may have led to his adult "hypersexuality" and that he no longer poses a risk.

At the trial, several of his abuse victims testified about how Kelly would demand that his victims strictly obey rules such as needing his permission to eat or go to the bathroom, calling him "Daddy," and writing "apology letters" that purported to absolve him of wrongdoing.

Kelly also faces federal charges in Chicago on child pornography and obstruction, and state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04pS&P cuts China 2022 GDP forecast, says emerging market growth to slow
RE
12:03pChina allows Kanzhun, Full Truck Alliance apps to resume user registration
RE
12:03pGeneral Mills forecasts annual profit below estimates
RE
12:00pBrazil to simplify private bond issuance, strengthen global contracts
RE
12:00pBOYCOTT NATION : How Americans are boycotting companies now
RE
12:00pChile's new leftist president gets reality check as support wanes
RE
11:56aThree popular apps in China announce resumption of new user registration
RE
11:54aPOPE : Ukraine shopping centre bombing the latest 'barbarous' attack
RE
11:54aTSX futures down on weaker gold, recession fears
RE
11:54aAfter Hindu slain, police in northwest India ban public gatherings, suspend internet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
2Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
3Fashion retailer H&M's second-quarter profit beats expectations
4NIO Shares Extend Losses as Chinese EV Maker Denies Short-Seller Report
5Grifols' shares fall 6% on media report of possible capital increase

HOT NEWS