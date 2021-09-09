R.E.A. Trading plc (13QC) R.E.A. Trading plc: Redemption of 10 per cent cumulative redeemable preference shares 09-Sep-2021 / 19:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R.E.A. Trading plc ("REAT" or the "company")

Redemption of 10 per cent cumulative redeemable preference shares

REAT announces that it has today redeemed at par all of the GBP2 million nominal of 10 per cent cumulative redeemable preference shares of GBP1 each (the "first preference shares"), in accordance with their terms as set out in the company's articles of association together with the half yearly dividend due thereon and, accordingly, that the first preference shares are now treated as cancelled.

Enquiries:

R.E.A Trading plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

