Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

R. Kelly sues Brooklyn jail for putting him on suicide watch

07/01/2022 | 08:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Sentencing hearing for singer R. Kelly at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - R. Kelly on Friday sued the Brooklyn jail that has housed him since his racketeering and sex crimes conviction, saying it wrongly put him on suicide watch after he received a 30-year prison sentence despite knowing he was not suicidal.

In a complaint filed in Brooklyn federal court, the 55-year-old multiplatinum R&B singer said officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center ordered the watch after his June 29 sentencing "solely for punitive purposes" and because he was a "high-profile" inmate.

Kelly's lawyer Jennifer Bonjean quoted a prosecutor as saying the jail's legal counsel had told her that "per the psychology department, [Kelly] is on a psych alert for various reasons, such as age, crime, publicity and sentencing." No timetable was provided.

Bonjean wasn't satisfied with the explanation. "Simply put, MDC Brooklyn is run like a gulag," she wrote.

Kelly said the "harsh conditions" he faced led to "severe mental distress," and amounted to cruel and unusual punishment that violated the U.S. Constitution's Eighth Amendment.

He is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, though the docket suggests Kelly is seeking $100 million.

The jail did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Known for the 1996 Grammy-winning hit "I Believe I Can Fly," Kelly was convicted last September on one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which bars transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

Prosecutors said Kelly exploited his stardom and wealth over two decades to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex, with the help of his entourage.

Kelly said he was also put on suicide watch after his conviction.

Ghislaine Maxwell, another inmate at the Brooklyn jail, was placed on suicide watch on June 24, four days before being sentenced to 20 years in prison for aiding financier Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of underage girls.

Maxwell's lawyer said the British socialite had been given a "suicide smock" and deprived of clothing, toothpaste and soap though she too was not suicidal.

Friday's filings did not say what specific conditions Kelly

faced.

Kelly still faces an August trial in Chicago federal court on child pornography and obstruction charges, and various state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:47aAustralians rally against overturning of Roe v. Wade
RE
01:55aIndonesia looks to raise palm oil export quota
RE
01:29aELON MUSK : Musk breaks silence on Twitter, posts a picture with the pope
RE
07/01Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after missiles kill 21 near Odesa
RE
07/01Tropical storm Bonnie makes landfall near the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border
RE
07/01Berkshire Hathaway buys 9.9 million more Occidental shares, has 17.4% stake
RE
07/01Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Japan's Hokkaido region - EMSC
RE
07/01Times Square among where New York may ban concealed guns
RE
07/01Indonesia looks to raise palm oil export quota
RE
07/01Ohio top court lets six-week abortion ban remain in effect
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia's Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine at 42.15 mcm
2Musk breaks silence on Twitter, posts a picture with the pope
3Mexico's environment ministry denies permit for Audi solar plant
4INDONESIA TO ALLOW COMPANIES TO EXPORT 7 TIMES THE AMOUNT OF PAL…
5Trump's media group receives subpoenas related to Digital World probe-f..

HOT NEWS