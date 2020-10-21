Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

R-Pharm's Bloom Beauty Essence® Debuted at ECRM's Annual Vitamin, Weight Management, Beverage & Sports Nutrition Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R-Pharm, a leading German pharmaceutical company, debuted Bloom Beauty Essence® to American retailers this month at ECRM’s Annual Vitamin, Weight Management, Beverage & Sports Nutrition Program.

“We introduced Bloom Beauty Essence® natural skincare supplement and collagen drinks to buyers from major retail chains in the United States at ECRM,” said Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm. “The buyers from large and small retail chains learned about the benefits of Bloom Beauty Essence®."

ECRM is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending October’s ECRM event represented regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

Bloom Beauty Essence® Day and Night Spa supplements protect and rejuvenate skin all day long. Bloom Beauty Essence® provides the needed nutrients people need for beautiful and firmer skin.

Steiner-Kienzler said buyers also got to taste its Bloom Beauty Essence® Skincare Drink with Collagen.

“Our collagen drink is beauty to go,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “We developed the first skincare drink with collagen that works and tastes good.”

“R-Pharm is thrilled that our American representatives promoted Bloom Beauty Essence® at ECRM’s buyer-seller event,” Steiner-Kienzler said. "They were able to tell buyers from 40 large and small retail chains about the amazing benefits our products provide.

“We are looking forward to the feedback the buyers will give us,” she added. “We are confident that the buyers were impressed with Bloom Beauty Essence®.”

For more information, please visit bloombeauty.de/en.

Attachments 

Robert Grant
BLOOM BEAUTY ESSENCE® 
561-421-3045
pr@nutrapr.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:17pBRF S A : Brazil's BRF to halt Halal chicken plant for modernization work
RE
02:15pGreece sees 'imperial fantasies' in Turkey maritime claims, wants tougher EU action
RE
02:15pREALOGY : Better homes and gardens real estate has record attendance at owner and agent events
PU
02:14pSweden's NENT moves streaming registrations, broadcast licences out of UK
RE
02:14pLEVEL ONE BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:14pFSLY CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Fastly, Inc.
GL
02:13pMideast share of India's September oil imports falls to four-month low - sources
RE
02:11pSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : to import Hyosung ATMs
AQ
02:11pRARE ELEMENT RESOURCES LTD : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:11pLEVEL ONE BANCORP : Announces First Quarterly Preferred Stock Cash Dividend
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : to open up network to cryptocurrencies
2U.S. coronavirus aid talks imperiled amid Republican opposition
3APPLE INC. : U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
4GOLD : Gold hits one-week peak as U.S. stimulus hopes dent dollar
5ANALYSIS: Google antitrust case to turn on how search engine grew dominant - experts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group