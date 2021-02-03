Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

R2 Technologies Receives Final Tranche of $30M Investment to Launch Revolutionary Glacial Rx™ and Glacial Spa™ Aesthetic Skin Treatments

02/03/2021 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R2 Technologies Inc. ("R2") has received $10 million in funding from Huadong Medicine Company Limited ("Huadong") as the third and final tranche of Huadong's $30 million Series B equity investment. R2's post-money valuation is $113 million which is a predetermined valuation established at the time of the Company's Series B close in June 2019. The funds will be used to launch R2 Technologies' first to market innovations: Glacial Rx™ is the first revolutionary CryoAesthetic™ age spot removal treatment, FDA-cleared to remove benign lesions and temporarily reduce pain, swelling and inflammation; and Glacial Spa™ is a unique cooling experience that brightens and evens skin tone.

R2 Technologies Receives Final Tranche of Investment to Launch Glacial Rx™ and Glacial Spa™ Aesthetic Skin Treatments

Established in 1993, Huadong (SZ: 000963) is a leading public Chinese pharmaceutical company. In exchange for its equity investment in R2, Huadong receives exclusive distribution rights for R2's products in the China/Asia-Pacific market and further expansion of its global aesthetics business.

"With Huadong's latest investment, we are able to further our development and commercialization initiatives including the distribution of Glacial Rx to US aesthetic providers and Glacial Spa to high-end spas in China," said Tim Holt, R2 Chief Executive Officer. "Huadong's commitment to R2 is a testament to our unmatched offerings to the aesthetics industry. We are proud to have such a reputable organization backing our mission."

Glacial Rx is the first and only technology that uses Cryomodulation™ to improve skin appearance. Using patented cooling technology to freeze melanin at the source, the gentle treatment soothes the skin while removing unwanted dark spots, revealing brighter, more even skin. Developed by the pioneers of CoolSculpting and Fraxel, Glacial Rx was named among '2021 Launches Doctors are Buzzing About' according to RealSelf, the leading and most trusted source to educate on cosmetic procedures. Most recently, R2 was named winner of the 2nd Annual Aesthetics Tech Summit LaunchPad SBDC, hosted by Octane, a company committed to making resources, capital and mentorship available to tech and medtech startups.

R2 is actively taking orders for aesthetic providers who want to offer the new Glacial Rx treatment in-office. To learn more about R2 Technologies and upcoming launches, visit glacialskin.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About R2 Technologies: Headquartered in Silicon Valley, R2 Technologies is a world leader in CryoAesthetic medical devices. In 2014, Pansend Life Sciences, LLC and Blossom Innovations, LLC founded R2 Technologies and licensed exclusive intellectual property from Massachusetts General Hospital. In 2019, R2 brought on strategic partner, Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. In close collaboration with these partners and the brand's scientiﬁc founders and world-famous luminaries in aesthetic medicine, Drs. Rox Anderson, Dieter Manstein, and Henry Chan, R2 focuses on the development, engineering, clinical research, and commercialization of groundbreaking technologies for aesthetic providers and consumers. Since inception, R2 has raised $62 million in ﬁnancing led by a world-class team of experts within the aesthetics industry.

Linsey Tilbor Rubin | Kathy Pape
ltilbor@rellmc.com | kathy@papepr.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/r2-technologies-receives-final-tranche-of-30m-investment-to-launch-revolutionary-glacial-rx-and-glacial-spa-aesthetic-skin-treatments-301220679.html

SOURCE R2 Technologies LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:42aGLOBAL STUDY : C-Suite Execs Experienced More Mental Health Challenges Than Their Employees in Wake of Global Pandemic
PU
02:42aUNIBEP S A : Conclusion of a preliminary agreement for construction of an office complex in Lviv, Ukraine
PU
02:42aSIRMA JSC : New technology alliance to advance enterprise Data management
PU
02:42aFTI CONSULTING : Expands Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in Canada
PU
02:42aCRUSH CAPITAL : Raises $3.25 Million to Launch Pioneering Streaming Series "Going Public"
PR
02:42aPRESS RELEASE : MDXi: Trobexis chooses MDXi to deploy Applications in West Africa on Azure Stack
DJ
02:42aMDXI : Trobexis chooses MDXi to deploy Applications in West Africa on Azure Stack
EQ
02:41aSpotify outlook weakens as pandemic uncertainty persists
RE
02:41aPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Reports Steady YoY Growth of 4.9% in Operating Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent Company in 2020
PR
02:40aAnt Group reaches deal with China regulators on restructuring - Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ