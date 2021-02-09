R2integrated : Accelerates Growth Strategy with New Chief Sales Officer Chris Hessler

BALTIMORE, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R2integrated, an award-winning digital customer experience agency, announced Chris Hessler will join the executive team as Chief Sales Officer.

Hessler will lead the national sales organization, empowering digital experience strategy and providing executive vision to help clients transform and optimize their digital marketing. His leadership will reinforce R2i's marketing capability, vertical expertise and technology partnerships.

"I am excited to join an agency with R2i's leading reputation," states Hessler. "I am incredibly inspired by the company's digital experience mission and commitment to prioritize its clients and their customers. I look forward to leading this talented team and reaching new client advocates."

He continues, "R2integrated, in partnership with Adobe, is reinventing the customer experience through digital transformation. I look forward to bringing my enterprise sales experience to R2i as we continue to evolve digital solutions that connect customer experiences."

Hessler brings extensive commercial experience in both functional and sales leadership roles. He is exceptionally passionate about fostering client success and transforming customers into Fans. Most recently, Hessler held the VP of North America Enterprise sales role for FinancialForce, a leading Salesforce.com App Exchange Partner. Prior to FinancialForce, he spent nearly a decade with Adobe – successfully executing in both Digital Media and Digital Marketing sales roles.

His earlier career includes multiple sales and marketing, alliance and sales operations positions in software and technology organizations such as Borland, SiVerion, Marimba, Spincircuit and Cadence.

As an Adobe Platinum Partner, R2i prioritizes strengthening and advancing its employee roster with team members that possess not only knowledge, but excellence in the tech giant's realm.

"R2i is thrilled for Chris to join our organization," said Richard Neff, CEO of R2i. "As we look to continually integrate innovative solutions that address real business challenges for market leading organizations, Chris' expertise will help us reach new clients and strengthen their competitive advantage."

About R2integrated

R2integrated is an award-winning digital experience agency focused on integrating technology to accelerate results for our clients. With a presence across the United States, our expertise connects and extends the creation of high-impact and dynamic customer experiences, from build to activation to optimization. R2i's value is rooted in a tight integration of data, insights, technology, and strategic design, and deepened through our close partnership with Adobe. Serving well-known brands like Johns Hopkins University, Hershey's, Pentair and Redstone Federal Credit Union, R2i clients span a wide range across healthcare, higher education, consumer, manufacturing, high-tech, financial and professional services. Customers today expect connected, convenient, and immersive digital experiences from brands. Creating those experiences is our mission.

