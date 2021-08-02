RABA KISTNER, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Drake Environmental

Raba Kistner, Inc. has announced that as of today, August 2, 2021, Drake Environmental, LLC, has joined Raba Kistner. Based in College Station and with additional offices in Austin and Houston, Drake Environmental will become part of Raba Kistner’s environmental division.

Drake Environmental was established in 2014 by Scott Story, with a focus on environmental construction and compliance services, specializing in erosion and sedimentation control, stormwater management and stormwater pollution prevention.

“Drake Environmental is a key player in the environmental and compliance field and well respected for its exceptional client service and relationships, innovative stormwater solutions and commitment to the communities they serve. The partnership will allow us to expand our industry reach and build upon our extensive environmental sector expertise,” said Thomas Burr, senior vice president and COO of Raba Kistner’s environmental division. “They are a great cultural fit for Raba Kistner and will bring a dedicated, engaged team with capabilities and values complementary to our own.”

As part of Raba Kistner, Drake Environmental will help to expand the firm’s environmental services in the Southeast, Central and North Texas marketplaces and bolster construction phase services by bringing additional expertise in erosion control and stormwater management during the construction phase of projects. Leaders from both companies look forward to the partnership and believe it will provide substantial opportunity for future growth.

“As we continue to invest in our environmental and compliance capabilities, the new affiliation will support multiple components of Raba Kistner’s strategic growth plan,” said Joe Irizarry, CMO and senior vice president of Raba Kistner, Inc. “The value of Drake Environmental’s team and experience will enhance our ability to provide clients with innovative solutions and exemplary service.”

“For the Drake Environmental team, this means we will have the opportunity to expand our services beyond our current client base,” said Scott Story, founder and president of Drake Environmental. “Raba Kistner’s expansive service portfolio and regional and national expertise will allow our firm to expand the scope of our work alongside an organization highly recognized for its values, ultimately positioning us for growth. We are able to help the Raba Kistner team expand stormwater and pollution prevention services and can now offer our clients geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing and program management services.”

Raba Kistner’s innovative approaches and experienced professionals have also been widely recognized within the profession. For 27 years, the company has ranked as a “Top 500 Firm” by Engineering News-Record and has been consistently ranked as one of the top firms for both engineering and environmental services in the Southwest.

Founded in 1968, Raba Kistner Inc. has grown over our 50+-year history, expanding from our corporate headquarters in San Antonio, Texas, to an Engineering News-Record “Top 200 Firm” of more than 500 employees operating across the U.S. and Mexico. Today we are a company of engineers, geologists, scientists and technologists providing project management and oversight services; environmental consulting; construction materials engineering, testing and observation; geotechnical engineering, testing and pavement consulting; building sciences consulting; and infrastructure oversight and quality management. For more information on the Raba Kistner companies, please visit www.rkci.com.

For more information about Drake Environmental, please visit www.drakeenv.com.

