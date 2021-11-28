Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RACAUP Launches on the Binance Smart Chain, Aims to Channelize the Crypto Industry

11/28/2021 | 06:45pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2021) - RACAUP team is proud to announce its launch, it's a utility token built on the Binance Smart Chain, with aim reward token holders in $RACA.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/105339_7cae4830549b281a_001.jpg


Figure 1 RACAUP Launches On The Binance Smart Chain, Aims To Channelize The Crypto Industry

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/105339_7cae4830549b281a_001full.jpg

Users can use $RACA to pay for goods and services on the RACAUP network. In other words, users can earn $RACA for holding RACAUP.

RACAUP Features

2% to Marketing Wallet

The team has set that 2% of the revenue that will be generated will be allocated to future marketing and advertisement.

2% tokens to the liquidity pool + 2% to Buyback

Similarly, 2% of the revenue generated will be allocated to the liquidity pool to guarantee continuous liquidity for every investor and token holder.

8% to rewards wallet

Token holders will be able to get rewards, as the team has marked out 8% of the total amount generated for the RACA distribution. This means as token holders, they will be credited with tokens in their reward wallet.

How to Buy RACA

Buying RACA is not a complicated process. Follow these steps to purchase RACA:

  • Download and create a supported wallet like MetaMask or TrustWallet. TrustWallet is an app for the smartphone while MetaMask is a wallet in the form of a browser extension.
  • Once that is done, add the Binance Smart Chain to the network list.
  • Go to the Binance homepage or any other decentralized exchange, login to the account, purchase BNB, and send the BNB to the TrustWallet or MetaMask.
  • Launch the PancakeSwap platform to swap the BNB for $RACA.
  • When hitting the PancakeSwap platform, set the slippage tolerance to match the transaction.
  • Enter the amount of BNB desired to swap and click on submit to complete the process.
  • To view the token, add the RACAUP contract to the wallet.

About RACAUP

RACAUP is an innovative token built on the Binance Smart Chain. Holding the token in the wallet will automatically earn users rewards in RACA. The rewards to receive depends on the amount of token in the wallet. RACAUP is inspired by RACA and it has superb tokenomics.

The fees charged for carrying out any transaction on the RACAUP protocol is re-distributed to all token holders for their loyalty and efforts. The team at RACAUP is made up of persons with impeccable characters and those with expertise in blockchain technology.

Social Media Handles:

Telegram: https://t.me/RacaUP
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RacaUp_BSC

Media Details

Company Name: RACAUP
Contact Name: Tom
Location: United States, Detroit
Email: marketing@racaup.com
Website: https://racaup.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/105339


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:30pSpeaker of the National Assembly Speaks Against the Travel Restrictions Imposed on South Africa
PU
03:09pJUVENTUS TURMOIL : Raided by police and struggling in Serie A
AQ
03:04pAmazon exec says Omicron's impact on holiday spending uncertain
RE
03:00pECB's Lagarde says euro zone in better shape facing new COVID wave, Omicron variant
RE
02:51pBERNARD ARNAULT : Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh dies after private battle with cancer
RE
02:43pREADY FOR RANGNICK : Sancho helps Man United draw at Chelsea
AQ
02:30pOPEC postponses technical meetings to evaluate Omicron impact -sources
RE
02:30pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Healthcare Names New 3.0T MRI System for Today's Healthcare Heroes
PU
02:30pCERVED S P A : Termination of the employment relationship with a top manager
PU
02:25pOPEC postpones technical meetings to evaluate Omicron impact -Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pressure mounts for more curbs in Germany as Omicron spreads
2Some 62% of Swiss voters back Swiss COVID-19 law - gov't
3U.S. readies fight against Omicron but too soon for lockdowns -Fauci
4Star designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer after private battle - LVMH
5Germany says working with U.S. on Nord Stream 2 deal

HOT NEWS