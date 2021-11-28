RACAUP Launches on the Binance Smart Chain, Aims to Channelize the Crypto Industry

Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2021) - RACAUP team is proud to announce its launch, it's a utility token built on the Binance Smart Chain, with aim reward token holders in $RACA.





Users can use $RACA to pay for goods and services on the RACAUP network. In other words, users can earn $RACA for holding RACAUP.

RACAUP Features

2% to Marketing Wallet

The team has set that 2% of the revenue that will be generated will be allocated to future marketing and advertisement.

2% tokens to the liquidity pool + 2% to Buyback

Similarly, 2% of the revenue generated will be allocated to the liquidity pool to guarantee continuous liquidity for every investor and token holder.

8% to rewards wallet

Token holders will be able to get rewards, as the team has marked out 8% of the total amount generated for the RACA distribution. This means as token holders, they will be credited with tokens in their reward wallet.

How to Buy RACA

Buying RACA is not a complicated process. Follow these steps to purchase RACA:

Download and create a supported wallet like MetaMask or TrustWallet. TrustWallet is an app for the smartphone while MetaMask is a wallet in the form of a browser extension.

Once that is done, add the Binance Smart Chain to the network list.

Go to the Binance homepage or any other decentralized exchange, login to the account, purchase BNB, and send the BNB to the TrustWallet or MetaMask.

Launch the PancakeSwap platform to swap the BNB for $RACA.

When hitting the PancakeSwap platform, set the slippage tolerance to match the transaction.

Enter the amount of BNB desired to swap and click on submit to complete the process.

To view the token, add the RACAUP contract to the wallet.

About RACAUP

RACAUP is an innovative token built on the Binance Smart Chain. Holding the token in the wallet will automatically earn users rewards in RACA. The rewards to receive depends on the amount of token in the wallet. RACAUP is inspired by RACA and it has superb tokenomics.

The fees charged for carrying out any transaction on the RACAUP protocol is re-distributed to all token holders for their loyalty and efforts. The team at RACAUP is made up of persons with impeccable characters and those with expertise in blockchain technology.

