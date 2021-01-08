Log in
RACING to Bring Life Back to Life

01/08/2021 | 08:54am EST
The riders and staff of the Tour de France 2020 winning team UAE Team Emirates have taken the UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention approved COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm CNBG following the success of the #4Humanity trials facilitated by G42 Healthcare in the UAE.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005321/en/

Tour de France 2020 winner Tadej Pogacar receives Covid-19 vaccine in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Photo: AETOSWire)

A total of 27 riders, including the Tour de France 2020 winner Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar, plus 32 staff have now received the vaccine.

Commenting on receiving the vaccine, UAE Team Emirates Principal Mauro Gianetti said: “As a UAE team we are enormously proud of the efforts the nation and its Leadership has taken at every level to both combat the impact the of the COVID-19 pandemic and to be a leader in the efforts to bring life back to normal.”

“The whole team is delighted to have been given the opportunity to protect ourselves and others through taking the vaccine and we would like to congratulate the UAE and all partners of this program for their incredible work to make this happen.”

About G42 Healthcare

G42 Healthcare, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based Group 42 – a leading technology company, is committed to developing a world-class, sustainable healthcare sector in the UAE. At the forefront in the battle against COVID-19, G42 Healthcare uses its advanced AI techniques and vast computing resources to accelerate the detection of COVID-19, conduct research into new vaccines and drug therapies, and map trends in the outbreak including virus mutations. The company was responsible was conducting the world’s first phase III clinical trial of inactivated vaccines across the Pan Arab region with over 43,000 volunteers participating from over 125 nationalities.

*Source: AETOSWire


