RAJANT AGAIN EARNS SIX SIGMA QUALITY PROCESS MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATION

Morehead, Kentucky (USA), Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, has received Lean Six Sigma certification for nine of its Morehead-based employees after a ten-month process. This is the second year in a row following Rajant’s same achievement announced in January 2021. Process phases, which support Rajant’s culture of continuous improvement in engineering and manufacturing, began in March 2021 and concluded last month. The goal of receiving Lean Six Sigma certification is to eliminate waste and optimize efficiency in all of Rajant’s Morehead, Kentucky business facets while maximizing the value to customers of its products with the lowest possible investment.

Rajant partnered with the Advantage Kentucky Alliance (AKA) to assist them through all Lean Six Sigma certification phases. AKA’s Scott Broughton (Center Director), Bill Rouse (Client Services Manager), and Bertram Wells (Sr. Continuous Improvement Specialist) served to introduce Rajant staffers to a myriad of Lean Six Sigma analytical tools and, under Mr. Wells’ instruction, were trained how to properly select and use the tools in identifying and correcting operational gaps. The nine-team members were assigned individual projects that were required to ultimately prove each project’s realized savings, projected savings, or cost avoidance. Projects were successfully completed, and final, executive approval was granted by Rajant’s Malvern, Pennsylvania-based Brad Feick, Senior Hardware Director.

Shared Mr. Boughton, “The Rajant team is highly commended for their success in choosing and executing applicable projects with high impacts for their organization. The team continues to amaze AKA with their work ethic and desire to improve critical processes that enable them to serve their customers in a timely and efficient manner.”

Morehead, Kentucky Six Sigma Black Belt recipients are Austin Clark, Dave Keeton, Jonathan Lacy, Ryan Lacy, Travis Miller, and Zach Wagner. Green Belt recipients are Maria Lemaster, Kaitlyn Muncy, and Josh Shellabarger.

“This is most definitely a thrilling achievement for our KY staff members,” stated Dave Keeton, Rajant’s local Six Sigma Champion. “The experience of this process and the technical abilities gained by our team are most definitely game-changers. Obtaining this knowledge changes the way we approach things from an operational standpoint. Lean Six Sigma is so versatile that you can apply the methodology to anything you set your mind to and get desired results. The most gratifying part for me personally is that it sharpens your skills in identifying where you’re at, where you want to be, and what you need to do to get there. I am very proud of our team members for this accomplishment and am looking forward to reaping the benefits as we move forward.”

Rajant Purchasing Agent Maria Lemaster added, “"The Six Sigma Green Belt course gave me a unique set of resources and critical thinking skills to use in the workplace. It allows me to spot potential failures in my role at Rajant before they can become a financial hindrance to the company. These methods and practices have become almost second nature in my career and personal life. This certification is something I'm very proud of receiving, especially being a woman in a STEM environment. Six Sigma has strengthened my leadership skills and has created a sense of community among my colleagues and me. I am thankful for the skills I've gained from becoming a Certified Green Belt in Six Sigma as they will help throughout the rest of my career."

Kaitlyn Muncy, Rajant Quality Assurance Manager, concluded by saying, “I believe becoming a certified Green Belt in Six Sigma will not only help me in my career but in my everyday life as well. The tools and problem-solving methods I learned will be very beneficial to me in the future. With my role as a Quality Manager, I will better understand how to interpret customer needs and make sure they are met. Six Sigma can also help tremendously in my work within our Quality Management System. I have gained more knowledge on how to take any current process, analyze it, and eliminate waste to make the process better and more efficient. I am grateful for the skills I have received in my time during my Green Belt certification, and I have no doubt they will continuously help me throughout my life.”

####

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 70 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachment

Alice DiSanto Rajant Corporation 914-582-8464 adisanto@rajant.com