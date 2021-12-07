RAJANT KINETIC MESH® HAWK BREADCRUMB RECEIVES 2021 PLATINUM HOMELAND SECURITY ‘ASTORS' AWARD

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the inventor of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, is the recipient of a Platinum 2021 American Security Today ASTORS Homeland Security Award for Rajant’s Hawk BreadCrumb® as the “Best Wireless Video Surveillance Network”. This honor marks the second year in a row Rajant radio nodes have been distinguished for enabling highly mobile IoT applications for public safety and security. In 2020, the Rajant ES1 was honored as the “Best Wireless Network Security Solution”.

The Rajant Hawk offers high-capacity throughput for the real-time insights, like video, that public safety and industrial security rely upon. With enhanced security options, a Hawk network can scale to hundreds of mobile, high-throughput autonomous nodes to supply the bandwidth required for mission-critical data, voice, and video applications. Enclosures are ruggedized and environmentally sealed. The Hawk is Rajant's premier BreadCrumb solution and part of Rajant’s initiative to develop deeply integrated solutions that securely combine data from connected people, vehicles, machines, and sensors, with machine learning. Hawk is optimized for mobility and contains two transceivers delivering MIMO operation over multiple frequencies for reliable and resilient connections for first responder field needs, such as backhaul for Safety Dynamics gunshot detection, infrastructure for robotic dog-like quadrupeds and aerial drones, and wearable vests.

The American Security Today (AST) ASTORS Award, now in its sixth year, continues to recognize industry leaders of physical and border security, cybersecurity, emergency preparedness – management and response, law enforcement, first responders, as well as federal, state, and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to keep our nation secure. According to Michael Madsen, AST co-founder and publisher, “ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, the overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry.”

Rajant received its 2021 ASTORS during American Security Today’s exclusive event on the opening day of ISC East and the inaugural Natural Disaster and Emergency Management (NDEM) Expo. Hundreds of guests convened to celebrate the award recipients and to hear from keynote speaker, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Administrator and Vice-Admiral of the United States Coast Guard (Ret) David Pekoske.

On hand to receive the ASTORS award was Alice DiSanto, Rajant’s VP of Global Marketing, and she shared, “Like Rajant’s ES1 BreadCrumb distinction in 2020, the Hawk works with our full suite of products for reliable mission-critical performance. We are grateful to be among the distinguished speakers, guests, and ASTORS recipients in New York City this year. Rajant technology dates back twenty years to share the same anniversary as Homeland Security and TSA. Out of the tragedy of 9/11, Rajant wireless networking solutions have been purpose-built with first responders in mind to overcome the complex challenges of enabling rapid, real-time communications on-the-go.”

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 70 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

