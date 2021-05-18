RAMON “RAY” GONZALEZ JOINS MOSAIC AS EXECUTIVE VP OF OPERATIONS

PHOENIX, AZ, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic, a venture-backed construction technology company based in Arizona, has announced the appointment of Ray Gonzalez to the position of Executive VP of Operations. Gonzalez is a real estate and homebuilding professional with more than 30 years of experience in a wide array of business models and disciplines within the industry. As EVP of Operations, he will manage and direct all construction operations, from concept to implementation, overseeing client satisfaction, quality, and financial objectives.

“I am excited to join this incredibly talented team,” said Gonzalez. “The positive culture, cutting-edge technology, and hard-working group at Mosaic are a perfect fit.”

Gonzalez brings a strong operational background and well-rounded experience in functional disciplines including finance; strategic business plan assemblage, projections and execution; land acquisition and entitlement; land planning and development; architectural engineering; marketing and sales; construction of single-family, multi-family, mixed use, commercial-retail and active adult product types; purchasing; customer service; and forensic building practices including legal and risk mitigation management.

“Mosaic is very fortunate to have someone with Ray’s experience and expertise joining its leadership team,” said Salman Ahmad. "He comes to Mosaic with a deep set of experiences in managing, scaling, and optimizing local, regional, and national homebuilding operations.”

Prior to joining Mosaic, Gonzalez served as National Vice President of Operations for BB Living for two years. The “Build to Rent” homebuilder partnered with Toll Brothers and TPG in a joint venture operation where Ray was tasked with creating a strategic plan to design and construct communities in several major markets across the country.

Gonzalez’s distinguished portfolio includes executive leadership positions as Vice President at Taylor Morrison Homes; West Region Vice President of Purchasing for Meritage Homes in Scottsdale, AZ; President and COO of Frederick Real Estate Development in Seattle, WA; President of Triad Development in Seattle, WA; Division President & West Region VP Operations for Ryland Homes; President of Corinthian Homes in Sacramento, CA; Northern California Division President at Lakemont Homes. Rising through the ranks at Pulte Homes, positions included National Vice President of Construction, California Regional Vice President of Construction, Vice President of Construction for Northern California Division, and Director of Construction for Northern California.

Prior to his position of Director of Construction Northern California for William Lyon Homes, his startup opportunities included Brookfield Homes, Winncrest Homes and R&G Development Company.

Gonzalez earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration at the University of Phoenix in 1999. In his spare time, he enjoys surfing, paddleboarding, water and snow skiing, bike riding, fly-fishing, hiking, and camping.

About Mosaic

Mosaic is a construction technology company building software to make homebuilding more scalable. The company operates as a general contractor to provide construction and related services to homebuilders, permitting homebuilders to offload their construction management needs to Mosaic’s integrated platform. Mosaic’s platform standardizes the homebuilding process, and not the homes, allowing them to deliver places people love and create better communities.

Mosaic’s growing team combines construction, technology, real estate development, academic, and business expertise. Members of Mosaic’s team hail from Google, Microsoft, Palantir, MIT, Harvard and Stanford, bringing the power of software to construction. Since 2017, they have provided construction management and related services to developers and homebuilders in Arizona on over 200 homes.

Learn more about how Mosaic is building better at www.mosaic.us

