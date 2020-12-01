Log in
RAVE Computer : Announces RenderBEAST HDM XR/VR Hardware Bundle Featuring New Varjo XR-3 and VR-3 Headsets

12/01/2020 | 09:25am EST
RAVE Computer, a computer hardware manufacturer that delivers optimized purpose built compute, announces the launch of its RenderBEAST HMD XR/VR bundle during vIITSEC, the world’s largest training and simulation event. The bundle includes RAVE’s RenderBEAST HMD, featuring Nvidia Ampere GPUs, and the new Varjo Technologies XR-3 and VR-3 headsets.

The RenderBEAST HMD is a tailor made workstation to power training and simulation at the point of need. The bundle includes RAVE compute, Varjo XR-3 or VR-3, with optional carry case and peripherals. Customers can schedule a demo, and pre-order their bundles by going to https://www.rave.com/contact-us/ or emailing info@rave.com.

“We are very excited to announce our immersive technology bundle featuring high-performance XR/VR hardware including NVIDIA’s Ampere graphics and Varjo’s new XR-3 and VR-3 headsets,” said Stacey Ferguson, President, RAVE Computer. “Seeing really is believing, and we can’t wait to share just how realistic our customers’ training and simulation, product design and engineering, and virtual production applications can be.”

RenderBEAST HMD Compute

RAVE’s RenderBEAST HMD is a Varjo-Ready PC and designed to be flexible, customizable and adaptable to customer specification. Boasting whisper-quiet performance and a compact form factor, the RenderBEAST HMD has been rigorously tuned to support power draw, acoustic output, and thermal performance targets to ensure customers have a balanced system that can run in boost mode for extended periods. This balanced approach delivers highly efficient workflows and lets customers extract maximum value from the workstation to deliver world-class, professional-grade AR/VR/XR experiences.

Key features include:

  • Compact but robust desktop chassis, only 9.7L
  • Nvidia’s new Ampere-based video cards
  • Intel Core i9 Processor: 20MB Cache, up to 5.30 GHz, liquid cooled
  • Intel Z490 chipset
  • 32GB 2933MHz DDR4 RAM
  • 960GB NVMe SSD

Varjo Technologies XR-3 and VR-3 Headsets

The XR-3 and VR-3 headsets are Varjo’s latest professional-grade devices that deliver twice the performance with enhanced human-eye resolution, wider field of view, integrated eye and hand tracking, XR-3 pixel perfect mixed reality depth awareness, and inside-out tracking for true immersion in enterprise applications––all at a new price point to further accelerate professional adoption. The new XR-3 and VR-3 headsets are 40% lighter––increasing usability and increased time-to-wear––while providing an ergonomic and weightless feeling to trainees. With single dot calibration for foveated rendering, it makes set-up quick and easy, while the Auto IPD reduces eye strain.

“Varjo XR-3 and VR-3 combined together with RAVE’s RenderBEAST computer makes it easier than ever before for customers to adopt professional VR/XR in the workplace,” said Tristan Cotter, GM of North America. “Varjo is excited to partner with RAVE Computer on their XR/VR bundle to deliver the most innovative professional-grade immersive experiences to every workplace!”

Live Q&A with Varjo Technologies and RAVE Computer on December 3 during vIITSEC

Join Urho Konttori, co-founder and chief product officer at Varjo Technologies, and Karl Rosenberger, chief technologist at RAVE Computer on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 9 a.m. EST to ask your questions and learn more about RAVE Computer’s RenderBEAST HDM XR/VR bundle, and how Varjo’s new XR-3 and VR-3 headsets are delivering the next generation of immersive technology to support training and simulation programs. Registration for vIITSEC is not required to attend live Q&A virtual session.

Register for the live virtual Q&A today at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcsdOCpqT0tGNAgk9J0WGNwiC7cPqLQrY_H

About RAVE Computer: Industry Expertise and Training at the Point of Need

RAVE Computer has spent 30 years modifying systems to meet the environments in which they’ll operate, enabling customers to train at the point of need. RAVE Computer’s solutions mean customers are no longer bound to large physical simulators and are free to deliver a realistic, immersive, and easily portable VR/XR environment.

To learn more, contact RAVE Computer at info@rave.com or call (800) 966-7283. RAVE Computer’s engineers and account teams are looking forward to learning about its customers’ vision and creating an optimized solution to power the possible. Stay connected to RAVE Computer’s latest news, views and announcements by visiting http://www.rave.com/ and following RAVE Computer on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/107260.

About VARJO Technologies

Varjo (pronounced var-yo) is based in Helsinki and is creating the world’s most advanced VR/XR hardware and software for professional use, merging the real and virtual worlds seamlessly together in human-eye resolution. www.varjo.com


© Business Wire 2020
