Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RAYTHEON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Raytheon Technologies Corporation on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/17/2021 | 09:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Raytheon on October 30, 2020. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Raytheon have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Raytheon had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) Raytheon had faulty financial accounting; (3) as a result, Raytheon misreported its costs regarding Raytheon's Missiles & Defense business since 2009; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon was at risk of increased scrutiny from the government; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon would face a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”); and (6) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Raytheon, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:10aPatient says cannot forgive suspected arsonist in fatal Japan clinic blaze
RE
12/18Elevating groundwater knowledge, exploration capacity, and resources development in the Sahel region of West Africa
PU
12/18AMERICAN EXPRESS : Has Travel Trends for 2022 Wishlists
PU
12/17JFROG : Your Log4shell Remediation Cookbook Using the JFrog Platform
PU
12/17AMERICAN EXPRESS : and the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. Create A Pop-Up with A Purpose
PU
12/17SHAREHOLDER ALERT : CLAIMSFILER REMINDS NVAX, ONTF, RAAS, RVNC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
12/17SHAREHOLDER ALERT : CLAIMSFILER REMINDS BLI, CTXS, HMLP, STNE INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
12/17SHAREHOLDER ALERT : CLAIMSFILER REMINDS LSPD, OWLT, PTON, ZG INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
12/17NTPM BERHAD : Second Interim Dividend
PU
12/17NTPM BERHAD : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31/10/2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon partnered with China propaganda arm to win Beijing's favor, docu..
2Narrowing market breadth may be worrying signal for stocks
3Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing - airlin..
4China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
5Fraud case against Theranos' Holmes goes to jury

HOT NEWS