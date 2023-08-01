By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The Reserve Bank of Australia left its official cash rate on hold Tuesday, extending its policy pause for a second month, but it left the door open to tightening further if inflation remains sticky and the job market stays tight.

The OCR was maintained at 4.10%, with economists largely split on the RBA's verdict ahead of the policy meeting.

"Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable time frame, but that will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks," RBA Gov. Philip Lowe said in a statement.

Still, the RBA appears more comfortable with the setting of interest rates, having delivered a record 400-basis-point increase to the OCR since May last year.

"The higher interest rates are working to establish a more sustainable balance between supply and demand in the economy and will continue to do so," Lowe said.

"This will provide further time to assess the impact of the increase in interest rates to date and the economic outlook," he said.

The decision to pause came despite other central banks, including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, recently moving to raise interest rates while warning that the fight against inflation is far from over.

Australian data last week showed that inflation cooled by more than expected in the second quarter, while retail sales slumped sharply in June.

The various measures of annual inflation are tracking at close to 6.0%, down from more than 8.0% in late 2022.

The RBA continues to warn about inflation risks over the medium term, pointing recently to growing wage pressures and rising services prices, which could threaten a second leg of elevated price pressures.

"Inflation in Australia is declining but is still too high at 6.0%. Goods price inflation has eased, but the prices of many services are rising briskly. Rent inflation is also elevated," Lowe said.

Australia's job market also remains tight, with the unemployment rate at its lowest levels in 50 years despite the economy slowing as higher interest rates erode consumer confidence and tighten household budgets.

The RBA forecasts inflation to remain above its 2% to 3% target until mid-2025, but a fresh batch of expectations will be published Friday.

