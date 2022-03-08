Log in
RBA Governor Lowe Says Rate Rise Later This Year Plausible Given Inflation Risks

03/08/2022 | 05:34pm EST
By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Philip Lowe said Wednesday that there is a risk that higher headline inflation outcomes could see wages growth accelerate at a pace faster than what the central bank expects, adding that an interest rate rise later this year is plausible.

"There is a risk if these higher inflation rates are sustained as a result of a sequence of negative supply shocks, that wages growth picks up more quickly than forecast as workers seek compensation for the higher inflation," he told the Australian Financial Review's Business Summit.

"We can take the time to assess the incoming information and review how the uncertainties are resolved. Given the outlook, though, it is plausible that the cash rate will be increased later this year," he added.

The comments suggest the RBA senses a heightened risk to the inflation outlook, which is making an interest rate increase in the second half of the year far more likely.

In late 2021, the RBA had told markets that an interest rate rise might be off the table until 2024. But recent inflation data has seen consumer prices jump, with more likely to come as the commodity-rich economy shrugs off the pandemic and gathers momentum.

Mr. Lowe added that the war in Ukraine has created more uncertainty around the inflation outlook.

"It is only possible to achieve a sustained period of low unemployment if inflation remains low and stable. Recent developments in Europe have added to the complexities here. The Reserve Bank will respond as needed and do what is necessary to maintain low and stable inflation in Australia," he said.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1734ET

HOT NEWS