By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The Reserve Bank of Australia has paved the way for interest rates to potentially fall later this year by announcing downward revisions to its medium-term inflation and growth forecasts, while nudging higher its expectations for unemployment.

The RBA now expects annual inflation to be well within its 2% to 3% target band at 2.8% by the end of 2025, before achieving the midpoint of the band by around mid-2026. In November, the RBA had forecast the inflation rate would be tracking at closer to 3.0% by the end of 2025.

Trimmed mean inflation, which guides policy settings at the RBA, is also expected to be running at 2.8% by the end of 2025, the central bank said in its quarterly statement on monetary policy on Tuesday.

The forecasts assume that the official cash rate, now at 4.35%, will begin to fall in the second half of this year, and continue to fall in the period out to mid-2026.

The downward revisions to the inflation outlook follow news last week of lower-than-expected core and headline inflation in the fourth quarter.

The new inflation outlook substantially increases the probability that the RBA will join other major central banks in cutting interest rates over the next year.

"Inflation is anticipated to decline a little quicker than previously thought, because goods price inflation has declined more than expected and domestic demand is also a little softer than previously anticipated," the RBA said.

"Services inflation remains high and is still expected to decline only gradually as demand moderates and growth in labor and non-labor costs ease," it added.

The RBA also downgraded its forecasts for economic growth over the medium term, and revised higher its forecasts for unemployment.

The jobless rate is now expected to climb to 4.4% by June 2025 from 3.9% currently, with the job shedding set to coincide with an expected slowing in annual economic growth to 1.3% by this June. The economy is expected to gather steam only slowly after that, growing at 2.4% by mid-2026.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-24 2301ET