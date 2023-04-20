In January, production fell 0.3% in the month and rose 0.3% from a year earlier. (DJN) Japan posted a trade deficit for a 20th consecutive month in March, reflecting the effects of a weak yen and high energy prices. (DJN) Malaysia's consumer-price growth slowed in March, driven by easing transport and fuel price inflation as Brent crude prices fell. (DJN) Inflation pressures in New Zealand showed clear signs of easing in the first quarter, signaling that the central bank's 18-month campaign of tightening the monetary screws is nearly complete. (DJN) Confidence among manufacturers in France declined in April for the second consecutive month after expectations for production and orders worsened, as a series of strikes in protest of pension reforms hit the sector. (DJN) Producer prices of industrial products in Germany grew in March at their slowest pace in almost two years, adding to evidence of easing inflation pressures at factory gates. (DJN) Feedback Loop

