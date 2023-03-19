By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The Reserve Bank of Australia expects the impact of interest rate increases announced since last year to flow through slowly to the economy, with just half of the policy tightening so far currently reflected in higher mortgage interest rates.

The RBA has raised its official cash rate by 350 basis points in the year since May to combat the biggest inflation problem in over 30 years, but a large number of borrowers are still on ultra-low fixed rate mortgages set when interest rates were at emergency lows during the pandemic.

"Only about 45% of the rise in the cash rate to date had passed through to total scheduled mortgage payments at the end of 2022, though slightly more will have passed through in the early months of this year," Chris Kent, RBA Assistant Governor, said in a market's conference Monday. "It will take some time to impact on the economy."

Fixed-rate loans peaked slightly above 35% of all housing credit in early 2022, compared with a pre-pandemic average of closer to 20%, he said.

While fixed-rate loans have been rolling off since then, and borrowers have generally switched onto much higher variable-rate loans, "this adjustment still has some way to play out," Mr. Kent added

The impact of the slow migration of loans makes the RBA's job of anticipating the impact of monetary policy on the economy more complicated, especially as it can't be sure exactly how consumers will respond, with many only adjusting budgets after the impact of higher interest rates is felt.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-19-23 1821ET