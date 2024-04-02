By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The Reserve Bank of Australia now feels that risks around the outlook for the economy are slightly more balanced than earlier in the year, while signaling that it isn't ruling any policy options in or out for now.

In minutes of its March 18-19 policy meeting published Tuesday, the interest-rate setting board of the RBA said that while there are ongoing risks to inflation and weak economic growth, they are largely even.

"On balance, members considered that the relative probability of these two sets of risks had become a little more even, as the incoming data had not indicated a materialization of upside risks to inflation and as growth in output had slowed as expected," according to the minutes.

"Members agreed that it was therefore not possible to either rule in or out future changes in the cash rate target," according to the minutes.

The RBA kept the official cash rate steady at 4.35% at the policy meeting, at the level where it has remained since November.

"Members agreed that it was appropriate to leave the cash rate target unchanged at this meeting. They agreed that the data received since the previous meeting had been broadly as expected and did not materially alter the outlook for output growth and inflation," according to the minutes.

