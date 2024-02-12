By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Inflation in Australia is in retreat, but it will take some time before it returns to the desired target range and the risks around those expectations remain substantial, the Reserve Bank of Australia's Head of Economic Analysis Marion Kohler said on Tuesday.

"Inflation is coming down, but it is still high and it will take some time before it is back in the RBA's 2% to 3% target range," she told a conference of market economists.

The RBA forecast last week that inflation will return to target by the end of 2025, with the midpoint reached in 2026.

"I'd like to stress that there is substantial uncertainty around forecasts that far out," Kohler said.

"This decline is based on the central projections that the subdued economic growth that we have forecast will balance demand and supply of goods and services and that in the next couple of years the labor market will be around levels consistent with full employment," she said.

"Risks remain though and as you'd expect we will continue to monitor incoming data closely," Kohler added.

The comments come after the RBA left the official cash rate on hold last week, with RBA Governor Michele Bullock telling financial markets that all policy options are on the table, with nothing ruled in or ruled out.

