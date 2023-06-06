By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Philip Lowe, warned Wednesday that there are no guarantees around the central bank's central narrative of moving to lower inflation over a long time frame while simultaneously seeking to preserve recent strong gains in employment.

Mr. Lowe said recent data showed the inflation outlook deteriorated, and the central bank would not tolerate any further delay in cooling price pressures.

"It follows recent information that has suggested greater upside risks to the bank's inflation outlook," he told a financial-markets conference on Wednesday.

His comments come after the RBA delivered its twelfth rise in official interest rates in thirteen months on Tuesday, adding that further increases were possible.

"I want to make it clear that the desire to preserve the gains in the labor market does not mean that the board will tolerate higher inflation persisting. There is a limit to how long inflation can stay above the (2% to 3%) target band," Mr. Lowe said.

In his speech, Mr. Lowe added that there was evidence that medium inflation expectations were starting to rise.

"The longer it stays there, the greater the risk that inflation expectations adjust and the harder, and more costly, it will be to get inflation back to target," he said.

The RBA has been tightening policy settings since May last year in response to the worst inflation environment in 30 years, telling markets it is prepared to guide inflation back to target by mid-2025.

The slow return to low inflation would allow some of the recent strong gains in the job market, which includes the lowest unemployment rate in nearly years, to be retained over time.

Mr. Lowe said the decision on Tuesday to increase interest rates again was taken to provide greater confidence that inflation will return to target within a reasonable timeframe.

Services price inflation is proving persistent globally, and "the recent data on inflation, wages and housing prices were higher than had been factored into the forecasts," Mr. Lowe said.

"Given this shift in risks and the already fairly drawn-out return of inflation to target, the Board judged that a further increase in interest rates was warranted," he added.

