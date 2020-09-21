Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

RBC online banking, trading inaccessible due to 'technical issues'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 02:21pm EDT
The Royal Bank of Canada logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

Royal Bank of Canada's online banking and retail trading platforms, as well as its telephone support system, have been down since Monday morning, with users receiving error messages attributing the failures to "technical issues."

Irate clients of Canada's biggest bank took to Twitter to complain about their inability to access their accounts, execute trades on the bank's website or app, or reach customer service agents, with some pointing out that this was not the first outage experienced by the bank this year.

"We're aware of an issue affecting our online banking and mobile app at the moment," RBC posted on Twitter in response to the complaints. "We're working to get this corrected as quickly as possible. We're sorry for the inconvenience."

RBC did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The bank's shares were down 2% in afternoon trade in Toronto, versus a 1.8% decline in the Toronto stock benchmark.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51pManhattan prosecutor rejects Trump's 'recycled' arguments over tax returns
RE
02:47pFACTBOX-Record COVID-19 hospitalizations in six U.S. states in September
RE
02:47pStreaming service Quibi explores strategic options, including sale - WSJ
RE
02:44pU.S. bank regulator fines three former Wells Fargo executives over sales scandal
RE
02:43pStreaming service Quibi explores strategic options, including sale - WSJ
RE
02:43pU.S. Household Net Worth Hits Highest Level Ever -- Update
DJ
02:41pGovernment aid, stock gains push U.S. wealth to pre-pandemic levels, Fed says
RE
02:37pManhattan prosecutor urges enforcement of subpoena for Trump tax returns
RE
02:37pManhattan district attorney urges u.s. appeals court to uphold lower court judge's 'meticulous' ruling that donald trump's subpoenaed tax returns be turned over--court filing
RE
02:37pNew CBO Projections Show Weaker Economic Growth -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. : Nikola share slump deepens as founder resigns
2Global banks seek to contain damage over £1.6 trillion of suspicious transfers
3NIKOLA CORPORATION : Wall St slides to seven-week low on new lockdown fears
4GARRETT MOTION INC. : Auto Supplier Garrett Motion Files for Chapter 11 With $2.1 Billion KPS Offer
5NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Last day of subscription period in the Subsequent Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group