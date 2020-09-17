Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RBI announces Open Market Operations (OMO) Purchase of Government of India Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 07:10am EDT

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

September 17, 2020

RBI announces Open Market Operations (OMO)

Purchase of Government of India Securities

On a review of the current liquidity and financial conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of ₹10,000 crores on September 24, 2020.

2. Accordingly, RBI will purchase the following Government securities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method:

Sr. No

ISIN

Security

Date of Maturity

Aggregate Amount

1

IN0020160035

6.97% GS 2026

6-Sep-2026

₹10,000 crores

(There is no security-

2

IN0020190362

6.45% GS 2029

7-Oct-2029

wise notified amount)

3

IN0020170042

6.68% GS 2031

17-Sep-2031

  1. The Reserve Bank reserves the right to:
    • decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities.
    • accept bids for less than the aggregate amount.
    • purchase marginally higher than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off.
    • accept or reject any or all the bids either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons.
  3. Eligible participants should submit their bids in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system between 10:00 am and 11:00 am on September 24, 2020. Only in the event of system failure, physical bids/offers would be accepted. Such physical bid/offer should be submitted to Financial Markets Operations Department (email; Phone no: 022-22630982) in the prescribed form obtainable from RBI website (https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_ViewForms.aspx) before 11.00 am.
  1. The result of the auction will be announced on the same day and successful participants should ensure availability of requisite amount of securities in their SGL account by 12 noon on
    September 25, 2020.
  2. The Reserve Bank will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets.

Press Release: 2020-2021/346

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 11:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:16aLIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Acquisition of RareGen, LLC
AQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aAutomotive Steel Wheels Market | Insights on the Crisis and the Roadmap to Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic | Technavio
BU
07:16aADC THERAPEUTICS : Announces Presentation of Preliminary Findings from Phase 1b Clinical Trial of Camidanlumab Tesirine (Cami) in Advanced Solid Tumors at ESMO Virtual Congress 2020
BU
07:16aLiquidia Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Acquisition of RareGen, LLC
GL
07:15aMETLIFE : Acquisition of Versant Health Slides(opens in new window)
PU
07:15aKERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
07:15aHarmonized Indices of Consumer Prices (HICP)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE BOARD REVIEWING BORSA ITALIANA BIDS ON THURSDAY: sources
3CLINIGEN GROUP PLC : CLINIGEN : Full Year results for the year ended 30 June 2020
4RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : EANS-Adhoc RBI amends proposal for the util..
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Telefónica, one of the most diverse and inclusive companies in the world ac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group