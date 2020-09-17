�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
September 17, 2020
RBI announces Open Market Operations (OMO)
Purchase of Government of India Securities
On a review of the current liquidity and financial conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of ₹10,000 crores on September 24, 2020.
2. Accordingly, RBI will purchase the following Government securities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method:
Sr. No
ISIN
Security
Date of Maturity
Aggregate Amount
1
IN0020160035
6.97% GS 2026
6-Sep-2026
₹10,000 crores
(There is no security-
2
IN0020190362
6.45% GS 2029
7-Oct-2029
wise notified amount)
3
IN0020170042
6.68% GS 2031
17-Sep-2031
The Reserve Bank reserves the right to:
decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities.
accept bids for less than the aggregate amount.
purchase marginally higher than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off.
accept or reject any or all the bids either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons.
Eligible participants should submit their bids in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system between 10:00 am and 11:00 am on September 24, 2020. Only in the event of system failure, physical bids/offers would be accepted. Such physical bid/offer should be submitted to Financial Markets Operations Department (email; Phone no: 022-22630982) in the prescribed form obtainable from RBI website (https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_ViewForms.aspx) before 11.00 am.
The result of the auction will be announced on the same day and successful participants should ensure availability of requisite amount of securities in their SGL account by 12 noon on
September 25, 2020.
The Reserve Bank will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets.
Press Release: 2020-2021/346
(Yogesh Dayal)
Chief General Manager
