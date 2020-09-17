�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

September 17, 2020

RBI announces Open Market Operations (OMO)

Purchase of Government of India Securities

On a review of the current liquidity and financial conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of ₹10,000 crores on September 24, 2020.

2. Accordingly, RBI will purchase the following Government securities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method:

Sr. No ISIN Security Date of Maturity Aggregate Amount 1 IN0020160035 6.97% GS 2026 6-Sep-2026 ₹10,000 crores (There is no security- 2 IN0020190362 6.45% GS 2029 7-Oct-2029 wise notified amount) 3 IN0020170042 6.68% GS 2031 17-Sep-2031