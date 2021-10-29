Log in
RBI announces rate of interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bonds, 2034

10/29/2021 | 09:21am EDT
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

October 29, 2021

RBI announces rate of interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bonds, 2034

The rate of interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bonds, 2034 (GOI FRB 2034) applicable for the half year October 30, 2021 to April 29, 2022 shall be 4.68 percent per annum.

It may be recalled that FRB, 2034 will carry a coupon, which will have a Base rate equivalent to the average of the Weighted Average Yield (WAY) of last 3 auctions of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread (0.98%).

Press Release: 2021-2022/1122

Ajit Prasad

Director

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


HOT NEWS