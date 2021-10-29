�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

RBI announces rate of interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bonds, 2034

The rate of interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bonds, 2034 (GOI FRB 2034) applicable for the half year October 30, 2021 to April 29, 2022 shall be 4.68 percent per annum.

It may be recalled that FRB, 2034 will carry a coupon, which will have a Base rate equivalent to the average of the Weighted Average Yield (WAY) of last 3 auctions of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread (0.98%).