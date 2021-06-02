Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

RBI expected to keep rates steady, liquidity steps eyed

06/02/2021 | 12:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A security guard's reflection is seen next to the logo of the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's central bank will likely keep interest rates at record lows this week as it assesses the economic fallout of the country's evolving COVID-19 crisis, but the monetary authority is expected to reiterate its commitment on liquidity.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) will likely keep the key lending rate or the repo rate unchanged at 4% for a sixth straight meeting when it announces its decision after a three-day meeting on Friday.

All 51 economists polled by Reuters expected the MPC to hold rates as Asia's third-largest economy grapples with various state lockdowns.

The RBI has repeatedly said it will ensure there is adequate rupee liquidity in the financial system to help the economy's productive sectors and the government's massive borrowing program, and economists expected it to reiterate that message.

"The policy outcomes are no longer just a statement of rate action but much more," said Anand Nevatia, fund manager at Trust Mutual Fund.

"While markets will be expecting reassurance on liquidity and awaiting the quantum of GSAP (government securities acquisition programme) for next quarter, one should not be surprised if Governor (Shaktikanta) Das announces yet another innovative tool," he added.

India's central bank unveiled fresh measures in May to help lenders tide over mounting bad loans and give some borrowers more time to repay their debts, as surging COVID-19 infections triggered strict lockdowns in several states.

The RBI in April committed to buying 1 trillion rupees ($13.71 billion) worth of government bonds from the market between April and May in a quantitative easing program it called G-SAP 1.0.

Traders will look to see whether the central bank will announce potentially more aggressive bond purchases under a GSAP 2.0 programme on Friday, and are also eyeing any revisions to growth and inflation forecasts.

Market expectations for larger bond-buying are high after the government recently increased its borrowing for this year.

The government said last week it was going to borrow an additional 1.58 trillion rupees, over and above its massive 12.06 trillion scheduled borrowing for 2021/22, in order to compensate state governments for a shortfall in tax revenues.

India's annual economic growth rate picked up in January-March compared with the previous three months, but economists are increasingly pessimistic about the June quarter after a huge second wave of COVID-19 infections hit the country last month.

"While the central bank will look to maintain adequate system liquidity, managing the increased supply of sovereign bonds will be a tightrope walk," Nevatia said.

($1 = 72.9270 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

By Swati Bhat


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07aANALYSIS : 'Greenium' shrinks as climate bond sales swell to record
RE
01:07aOil adds to gains on OPEC+ supply discipline, demand prospects
RE
01:05aChina yuan assets not a 'bargaining chip' for gamblers, Xinhua warns
RE
01:03aTrans-Pacific trade deal members agree for UK to start joining process
RE
01:00aTrans-Pacific trade deal members agree for UK to start joining process
RE
01:00aRebounding energy investment to fall short of net zero path - IEA
RE
01:00aCHINA BATTLING WRONG 'CONVERGENCE' : Mike Dolan
RE
01:00aThird-party merchants represent almost 60% of sales on amazon - company press briefing
RE
01:00aMexico now ready to welcome private lithium miners
RE
01:00aAmazon.com inc plans to hold annual marketing event 'prime day' on june 21 and 22 - company press briefing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares tick up U.S. data bolsters reopening hopes
2ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hyb..
3COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaugh..
4AMC shares soar nearly 23% after fund buys and flips $230 million stake
5PLDT INC. : PLDT : REVIVING LIVELIHOOD,         ENRICHING LIVES

HOT NEWS