News: Latest News
RBI grants “In-principle” approval to Centrum Financial Services Limited to set up a Small Finance Bank

06/18/2021 | 06:35am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रजव�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

Website: www.rbi.org.in

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATION, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 91 22 2266 0502

-मेलemail: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

June 18, 2021

RBI grants "In-principle" approval to Centrum Financial Services

Limited to set up a Small Finance Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has today decided to grant "in-principle" approval to Centrum Financial Services Limited (the applicant) to set up a small finance bank under general "Guidelines for 'on tap' Licensing of Small Finance Banks in the Private Sector" dated December 5, 2019.

The RBI would consider granting a licence for commencement of banking business under Section 22 (1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, on being satisfied that the applicant has complied with the requisite conditions laid down by RBI as part of "in- principle" approval.

This "in-principle" approval has been accorded in specific pursuance to the Centrum Financial Services Limited's offer dated February 1, 2021 in response to the Expression of Interest notification dated November 3, 2020 published by the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd., Mumbai.

Press Release: 2021-2022/387

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 10:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS