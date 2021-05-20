�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Daimler Financial Services India Private

Limited, Pune, Maharashtra

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated May 19, 2021, imposed a monetary penalty of ₹10 Lakh (Rupees Ten Lakh only) on Daimler Financial Services India Private Limited, Pune (the company), Maharashtra for non-compliance with certain provisions of the directions issued by RBI contained in 'Reserve Bank Commercial Paper Directions 2017' and 'Non-BankingFinancial Company - Systemically Important Non-Deposittaking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016'. This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of clause (b) of sub-section (1) of section 58 G read with clause (aa) of sub-section (5) of section 58B of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, taking into account the failure of the company to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers.

Background

The statutory inspection of Daimler Financial Services India Private Limited with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed, inter alia, non- compliance with above mentioned directions issued by RBI. In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the company advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for failure to comply with the directions issued by RBI. After considering the company's reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by it, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.