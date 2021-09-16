Log in
RBI imposes monetary penalty on Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, Guna, Madhya Pradesh

09/16/2021 | 09:12am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

September 16, 2021

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit,

Guna, Madhya Pradesh

The Reserve Bank of India (RBl) has imposed, by an order dated September 16, 2021, a monetary penalty of ₹1.00 lakh (Rupees One Lakh only) on Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, Guna, Madhya Pradesh (the bank) for contravention of/non- compliance with the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act), the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme, 2014 (the Scheme) and directions issued by RBI on Know Your Customer (KYC). This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) (i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

Background

The inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed, inter alia, contravention of/ non-compliance with the provisions of the Act, the Scheme and directions issued by RBI on KYC. Based on the same, a Notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions.

After considering the bank's replies, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charges of non-compliance with the provisions of the Act and RBI directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

Press Release: 2021-2022/875

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 13:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS