Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RBI imposes monetary penalty on The Bihar State Co-operative Bank Ltd., Patna

08/31/2021 | 07:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

August 31, 2021

RBI imposes monetary penalty on The Bihar State

Co-operative Bank Ltd., Patna

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated August 30, 2021, imposed a monetary penalty of ₹5.00 Lakh (Rupees Five Lakh only) on The Bihar State Co-operative Bank Ltd., Patna (the bank) for non-compliance with the directions issued by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) contained in its circular on "Review of Frauds - Guidelines on Monitoring and Reporting System". This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under section 47 A(1)(c) read with sections 46 (4)(i) and 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

Background

The statutory inspection of the bank conducted by NABARD with reference to the bank's financial position as on March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, the Inspection Reports (IRs) pertaining thereto, and examination of all related correspondence, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance with aforesaid directions issued by NABARD. In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for contravention of the aforesaid directions. After considering the bank's reply to the notice and oral submissions made in the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

Press Release: 2021-2022/785

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 11:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:00aSKYHARBOUR RESOURCES : Partner Company Valor Announces High-grade Sample Results from Hook Lake Project Field Program
AQ
08:00aGOLD STANDARD VENTURES : to Present at the Gold Forum Americas Conference
AQ
08:00aKRINGLECROWD : TraQiQ launches new loyalty product for the gig economy
AQ
08:00aVALENS : to Acquire Leading, Premium Craft Licensed Producer, Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.
PR
08:00aJet2 Orders 36 New Airbus A321 Aircraft
DJ
07:59aAGILYX AS : (AGLX) - Share issue as a result of options being exercised
AQ
07:59aTINA.org Reports Online Retailer FabKids to Regulators
GL
07:58aAPTINYX : to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BU
07:57aVERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:57aSONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investments -sources
2NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : National Australia Bank : Stocks set new records as August ends in buoyant m..
3Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream
4U.S. Treasury says China private equity's Magnachip purchase poses security risks
5QUANTAFUEL ASA : Quantafuel ASA : | Second quarter results 2021

HOT NEWS