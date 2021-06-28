Log in
RBI launches the July 2021 round of Consumer Confidence Survey

06/28/2021 | 03:36pm EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रजवर् ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website: www.rbi.org.in

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATION, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 91 22 2266 0502

-मेलemail: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

June 27, 2021

RBI launches the July 2021 round of Consumer Confidence Survey

The Reserve Bank of India has been regularly conducting Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS). The July 2021 roundof the survey is now being launched. The survey seeks qualitative responses from households, regarding their sentiments on general economic situation, employment scenario, price level, households' income and spending. The survey is conducted regularly in 13 cities, viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram. The survey covers approximately 5,400 respondents across 13 cities. The results of this survey provide useful inputs for monetary policy.

The agency, M/s Hansa Research Group Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai has been engaged to conduct the survey of this round on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India through face-to-face as well as telephonically, in view of the phase-wise resumption of activities. For this purpose, the selected households will be approached by the agency and they are requested to provide their responses. Other individuals, who are not approached by the agency, can also participate in this survey by providing their responses using the linked survey schedule. The filled in survey schedulemay be e-mailed as per the contact details given below. In case of any query/clarification, kindly contact at the following address:

The Director,

Division of Household Surveys,

Department of Statistics and Information Management,

Reserve Bank of India,

C-8, 2nd Floor,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai-400051;

Phone: 022-2657 8398, 022-2657 8332;

Please click hereto send email.

Press Release: 2021-2022/432

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 19:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
