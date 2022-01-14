�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

January 14, 2022

RBI releases Discussion Paper on Prudential Norms for Classification, Valuation and Operations of Investment Portfolio of Commercial Banks

In pursuance of the announcement made in the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies dated December 8, 2021, the Reserve Bank of India has released today the Discussion Paper on Review of Prudential Norms for Classification, Valuation and Operations of Investment Portfolio of Commercial Banks. Comments on the Discussion Paper are invited from banks, market participants and other stakeholders by February 15, 2022.

Feedback on the Discussion Paper may be forwarded to:

The Chief General Manager-in-Charge

Department of Regulation, Central Office

Reserve Bank of India,

12th Floor, Central Office Building

Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Fort,

Mumbai - 400001

or

by email

(with the subject line "Discussion Paper to review prudential norms on

investment portfolio")