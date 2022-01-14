�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE
January 14, 2022
RBI releases Discussion Paper on Prudential Norms for Classification, Valuation and Operations of Investment Portfolio of Commercial Banks
In pursuance of the announcement made in the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies dated December 8, 2021, the Reserve Bank of India has released today the Discussion Paper on Review of Prudential Norms for Classification, Valuation and Operations of Investment Portfolio of Commercial Banks. Comments on the Discussion Paper are invited from banks, market participants and other stakeholders by February 15, 2022.
Feedback on the Discussion Paper may be forwarded to:
The Chief General Manager-in-Charge
Department of Regulation, Central Office
Reserve Bank of India,
12th Floor, Central Office Building
Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Fort,
Mumbai - 400001
or
by email
(with the subject line "Discussion Paper to review prudential norms on
investment portfolio")
